Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a month ago?

Emergency services are still searching for a man who went missing near Ben Nevis nearly a month ago.

Harvey Christian, from Cambridgeshire, went to climb Britain’s highest mountain on Friday, January 27 and is believed to have left from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre at around 10.30am.

However, two days later on January 29, the 42-year-old was reported missing, with his black Vauxhall Crossland X found parked in a lay-by in Glen Nevis.

Mr Christian is described as being 6ft 2ins and of heavy build with fair hair.

Numerous searches since disappearance

Although it has not been confirmed what he was wearing, it is most likely that he was in waterproofs and walking boots.

Since Mr Christian’s disappearance, numerous searches have been conducted in the area, including on Ben Nevis itself.

The searches have been conducted by:

Coastguard

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

Police dogs

Scottish Mountain Rescue

At the time of his disappearance, police sergeant, Brian Heriot said: “We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We don’t know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him. His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre.

“We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch.”

‘Searches have continued since that time’

When asked about the progress on the search, a police spokesman told The Press And Journal: “Searches have continued since that time, but are dependent on the weather so we cannot be more specific on when and where they have or will take place, as it varies from day to day and even from hour to hour, due to the weather.”

Earlier this month, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team urged climbers not to rely on electronic navigation after rescuing a group who had become disorientated on Ben Nevis and were reported missing.

Anyone with information on Mr Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3318 of January 28, 2023.