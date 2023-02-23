Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year’s HebCelt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The music phenomenon that is Peat and Diesel will make a headlining return to HebCelt this summer.

The superstar trio and festival favourites Skerryvore have joined the festival line-up that already includes The Proclaimers.

Peat and Diesel’s return follows their memorable appearance at HebCelt in 2019 when organisers quickly realised that the smaller acoustic stage wasn’t going to work for the folk rock band’s huge following.

A festival Friday night to remember

A main stage slot was quickly arranged and attracted one of the biggest crowds an afternoon performance had witnessed.

Peat and Diesel’s Boydie, Innes and Uilly said: “It felt right, amongst all the mayhem of a busy 2023 festival season for Peat and Diesel, that we came home and gave you a Friday night to remember in front of the castle green in Stornoway.

“We’re thrilled to be headlining HebCelt 2023 and can’t wait to see you all there.”

The band will headline Friday night at the festival which will also include Sharon Corr, a founding member of one of Ireland’s most successful bands, The Corrs.

The talented fiddle player will perform solo material alongside some of The Corrs’ most-recognised hits which include ‘Runaway’, ‘Breathless’ and ‘Dreams’.

More than 35 artists will perform across HebCelt’s three stages from July 12-15.

They include Skerryvore who recently enjoyed another Radio 2 airplay slot for their latest single ‘Everything you Need’.

Guinean musician N’famady Kouyaté is set to amaze the island audiences with his modern interpretations of traditional West African songs.

Friday will also welcome Canadian roots quartet Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys and singer-songwriters Abigail Pryde and Lewis McLaughlin.

On Saturday, performers include traditional band Heron Valley, Orkney’s The Chair, Welsh folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys and multi-instrumentalist Malin Lewis.

Other previously announced artists include multi award-winning trio Talisk and Celtic fusion outfit Niteworks.

Weekend tickets on sale

HebCelt festival director Graham MacCallum, said: “It will be amazing to have local boys Peat and Diesel here to headline our Friday night.

“Skerryvore are always firm festival favourites so they are sure to close Thursday night in extraordinary style.

“The weekend is gearing up to be incredible and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the castle green this summer.”

HebCelt 2023 weekend tickets are available now from the festival website.

Day tickets and the festival schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The festival, crowned MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards Event of the Year last year, recorded attendance figures in 2022 and boosted the economy by £4.2 million.

Advance tickets for this year’s event sold out in record time.

