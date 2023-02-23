Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year’s HebCelt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year’s HebCelt

By John Ross
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 7:36 am
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt

The music phenomenon that is Peat and Diesel will make a headlining return to HebCelt this summer.

The superstar trio and festival favourites Skerryvore have joined the festival line-up that already includes The Proclaimers.

Peat and Diesel’s return follows their memorable appearance at HebCelt in 2019 when organisers quickly realised that the smaller acoustic stage wasn’t going to work for the folk rock band’s huge following.

A festival Friday night to remember

A main stage slot was quickly arranged and attracted one of the biggest crowds an afternoon performance had witnessed.

Peat and Diesel’s Boydie, Innes and Uilly said: “It felt right, amongst all the mayhem of a busy 2023 festival season for Peat and Diesel, that we came home and gave you a Friday night to remember in front of the castle green in Stornoway.

“We’re thrilled to be headlining HebCelt 2023 and can’t wait to see you all there.”

The band will headline Friday night at the festival which will also include Sharon Corr, a founding member of one of Ireland’s most successful bands, The Corrs.

The talented fiddle player will perform solo material alongside some of The Corrs’ most-recognised hits which include ‘Runaway’, ‘Breathless’ and ‘Dreams’.

The festival will feature more than 35 acts across three stages

More than 35 artists will perform across HebCelt’s three stages from July 12-15.

They include Skerryvore who recently enjoyed another Radio 2 airplay slot for their latest single ‘Everything you Need’.

Guinean musician N’famady Kouyaté is set to amaze the island audiences with his modern interpretations of traditional West African songs.

Friday will also welcome Canadian roots quartet Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys and singer-songwriters Abigail Pryde and Lewis McLaughlin.

On Saturday, performers include traditional band Heron Valley, Orkney’s The Chair, Welsh folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys and multi-instrumentalist Malin Lewis.

Other previously announced artists include multi award-winning trio Talisk and Celtic fusion outfit Niteworks.

Weekend tickets on sale

HebCelt festival director Graham MacCallum, said: “It will be amazing to have local boys Peat and Diesel here to headline our Friday night.

“Skerryvore are always firm festival favourites so they are sure to close Thursday night in extraordinary style.

“The weekend is gearing up to be incredible and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the castle green this summer.”

HebCelt 2023 weekend tickets are available now from the festival website.

The Proclaimers are headlining HebCelt for the first time in 10 years. Image Murdo Macleod

Day tickets and the festival schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The festival, crowned MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards Event of the Year last year, recorded attendance figures in 2022 and boosted the economy by £4.2 million.

Advance tickets for this year’s event sold out in record time.

