CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen

By Derren McCrae
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 7:26 am
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It is 15 years since property giant CBRE launched in Aberdeen by taking over Paul Gee and Co. Derren McRae, now head of CBRE in the Granite City, highlights changes in the commercial market since 2008.

A new road, technology and office dress codes have been transformational, he says.

With CBRE this month celebrating 15 years since setting up office in Aberdeen it feels like a good time to reflect on changes in the commercial property industry in the city over that period.

Firstly, Aberdeen has changed significantly since 2008. No longer do occupiers complain about tailbacks at Dyce – they can now get around the city in no time, thanks to the AWPR.

Getting around the city is easier. Image: Darrell Benns /DC Thomson

Where once occupiers had to make do with substandard office pavilions in industrial estates, they now operate from best-in-class office buildings, with plentiful amenities at the likes of the Prime Four business park.

In 2008 the energy performance certificate was introduced into Scotland, and now, 15 years later, this rating is one of the key deciding factors in whether a property makes a company’s shortlist for viewings or not.

Aberdeen’s energy transition

It has also been fascinating to witness the change in emphasis among energy companies.

Where once they were solely focused on oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, they are now inspecting office headquarters for teams in Aberdeen dedicated to driving energy transition globally.

Aberdeen’s best city centre office locations, such as the Silver Fin building on Union Street, are mostly fully let. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Until 2015, a considerable amount of time was spent working with architects on designs for new developments.

Due to the market changing, the focus in the past eight years has been on letting these buildings.

But we are now at the stage where this high quality Grade A space is almost fully let.

From banning Facebook to embracing social media at work

The workplace has changed immensely. We have gone from Facebook being banned on our PCs to social media on mobile phones becoming one of the key tools for business promotion and information.

And the pandemic has accelerated a change in work dress code.

You may now get quizzed on why you are wearing a suit and tie, but get asked no questions if you turn up in jeans and trainers.

Office dress codes have become much more relaxed. Image: Shutterstock

Client meetings in offices have also reduced in regularity. There is now more chance you will meet a client in a coffee shop or virtually on Teams.

We have recently been putting all our hard copy marketing details out to recycling in preparation for our office move, again a change accelerated through the pandemic.

The transformation of CBRE in Aberdeen has been exciting to be part of.

Painting the doors at Paul Gee & Co on Queens Road was the final step to the Aberdeen firm becoming part of CBRE. Paul Gee director Trevor Morgan, left, and managing director Mike Robertson oversaw proceedings as red became green. Image: Smarts

At one point the team was based in what felt like a shoebox, with three colleagues in a west end back lane.

We now have a multi-disciplined service line offering of 15 staff plus 70 facilities management employees based in client sites across the north-east.

Back in 2008 the city centre was not the most sought after office location.

But now Marischal Square alone is home to the likes of EY, KPMG, Royal Bank of Scotland, Chevron, Burness Paull and shortly CBRE.

CBRE is about to join other big name businesses at Marischal Square. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

The one constant over the period CBRE has operated in the city has been the challenges around letting space on Union Street.

It has been encouraging to see positive changes such as the Music Hall redevelopment, NuArt brightening up grey buildings, and The Capitol and Silver Fin buildings attracting the likes of Shell to the city centre.

The annual Spectra festival also shows Aberdeen in a new light. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The Spectra light festival at city centre landmarks including the new and improved Union Terrace Gardens earlier this month was nothing short of phenomenal.

Here’s hoping that in the next 15 years we collectively turn the narrative around so Union Street becomes something we can all talk up and be proud of.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mixed-use site in Inverness city centre under hammer at guide price of £570,000
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire pipeline firm Stats Group adding up to 60 new jobs
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
BrewDog beer cans in China
BrewDog strikes 'transformational' China deal with global beer giant
Arial view of Port of Aberdeen south harbour and St Fittick's Park.
Offshore wind manufacturing firm Mooreast plans to create 100 jobs in Aberdeen
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverness retailer Keith McCaffery has found the purr-fect way to de-stress after a busy…
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Orkney set for £15million cruise liner season as environmental impact considered

Most Read

1
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel
CBRE's head of office in Aberdeen, Derren McRae, pays a visit to the firm's new premises in the city, in Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lorna McDonald: Every day is a battle for survival after Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Orkney integration Joint board
'Harrowing' financial figures viewed by Orkney Integration Joint Board

Editor's Picks

Most Commented