Ulva Ferry waterfront project awarded almost £250k as charity marks 10 years since threatened with school closure

A project to create waterfront facilities and a community hub at one of the most remote communities on a west coast island has secured up to £249,885 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The latest initiative at Ulva Ferry on Mull will include the development of a new building to provide facilities for visitors and residents.

It will also act as a community hub, providing much-needed space for the growing local community.

The building will include toilets, showers, a launderette and kitchen, as well as a storeroom, office and a multi-function room.

The £852,475 project is being taken forward by the Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT), which has led several projects at Ulva Ferry for more than a decade.

After the primary school in Ulva Ferry was threatened in a round of school closures, the community pulled together to develop the remote and rural area of Mull.

Now the school roll has doubled and 150 people are employed in the area.

Ulva Ferry is situated on the far western coast of the Isle of Mull, with a 40-minute drive on single track roads to the nearest town of Tobermory.

Moray Finch, MICT’s general manager said: “The whole team is delighted with the support from HIE to get this project over the line for the Ulva Ferry community.

“From the support 10 years ago for the local development officer, HIE has stood beside us helping to strengthen the Ulva Ferry community, we just couldn’t have achieved what we have without HIE.”

150 people now live in community

Previous support has included six new homes, and a transport scheme that uses a hybrid minibus and electric car to connect Ulva Ferry with shops, health services and social activities across Mull.

A new pontoon has also been installed for visiting yachts and car park, and motorhome pitches have been established with electric and water hook-ups and chemical waste disposal for visitors.

Since 2011, MICT has focused on the recovery and resilience of the Ulva Ferry population and wider community.

It has secured support from the likes of the Rural and Islands Housing Fund, Argyll and Bute Council, the Green Bus Investment Fund, Plugged in Communities, Inspiring Scotland, Coastal Communities Fund, Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund, the Scottish Land Fund and HIE.

Morag Goodfellow, HIE’s area manager for Argyll and the Islands said: “This latest initiative by the MICT will generate much needed income at Ulva Ferry.

“It will add more value to community owned assets by enhancing the visitor offering, and it will further strengthen community and population resilience.”