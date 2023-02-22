Footpaths to the Old Man of Storr restored following months of work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Improvements to footpaths leading to the world-famous Old Man of Storr have now been completed.

The rock formation on the Isle of Skye attracts more than 220,000 visitors per year.

However, the footpaths connecting the Old Man of Storr with the car park and visitor centre have eroded over time.

This is because of weather and heavy footfall from hikers and walkers, which made paths hazardous to traverse.

In response to this, Highland Council decided to upgrade the paths along with improvements to the visitor centre.

The work has been ongoing since August 2022 with the Highland Council allocating around £220,000 through the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

‘Visibly reduced the damaging footfall impacts on the hill’

Photographer’s Knoll, a well-known route to the site, has been rebuilt and now has clear signage for walkers.

The work has now been completed in time for the upcoming tourist season.

Ken Gowans, economy and infrastructure committee chairman, said: “The collective effort to restore and improve the path and the visitor facilities is testament to all those involved in sensitively transforming the visitor’s experience at the Old Man of Storr, whilst protecting the natural assets that draws people to this truly iconic and dramatic place of beauty.

“The improvements enable people to enjoy the Storr responsibly and safeguard its sustainability for generations to come.”

Ewen MacPherson, senior agricultural officer in the Rural Payments and Inspections Division, said: I’m delighted to see the completion of the Storr path network which now extends fully from the roadside carpark to the main attraction areas.

“It has not only greatly enhanced the walking experience but has visibly reduced the damaging footfall impacts on the hill.”