Delays in repairing aging ferries continues plague patched-up CalMac fleet

By Ross Hempseed
February 24, 2023, 11:05 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 4:27 pm
calmac ferries
Ferries are being rejigged due to several vessels being pulled from service. Photo: Marion MacNeil

Delays in ageing ferries returning to service from repairs are putting yet further strain on the CalMac network.

The ferry operator has been under prolonged pressure due to issues with its patched-up fleet and ongoing infrastructure projects and intermittent weather.

Vessels have been pulled from service in the last week with technical faults stemming from the age of the ferries.

CalMac had to suspend services to and from Armadale, Skye yesterday after the MV Lochnevis was sidelined due to a bow thruster issue.

It was replaced by the MV Larven, a catamaran able to accommodate 40 passengers, a significant decrease as the Lochnevis could handle 190 passengers and 14 cars.

Engineers were able to fix the issue with the bow thruster the same evening, with the Lochnevis returning to service today.

MV Lochnevis was pulled from service in Thursday. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.

While the overhaul to vessels has been planned throughout 2023, some are delayed returning to service due to issues that have arisen during detailed inspections.

The MV Isle of Lewis was also due to return to service yesterday but delays mean all sailings between Oban and Castlebay, Barra were cancelled today.

The MV Isle of Mull operated an amended service due to issues on Tuesday through to yesterday.

Meanwhile the 25-year-old MV Clansman has been delayed in reentering service due to an issue with its right engine, almost five weeks after going into the dry dock.

The vessel had been in for a three-week overhaul but steelwork corrosion was uncovered during its inspection, requiring further repairs.

It was due to return on February 13, on the Oban to Coll/Tiree/Colonsay route but for now the MV Lord of the Isles remains its replacement.

On February 10, CalMac said the impact of Clansman’s loss was to have an impact across the network, with communities affected due to changes in vessel deployment.

CalMac committed to resuming ‘normal service’

Also in for its annual overhaul is the MV Loch Portains, which operates the service between Berneray and Leverburgh, Harris.

It was due to return to service last week, however, an extension to the overhaul means the MV Loch Bhrusda will service the route until Sunday.

The same can be said for the MV Caledonian Isles, which will not be back from dry dock until March 31, with the 40-year-old MV Isle of Arran still providing relief on the Arran crossing.

Extra sailings have been arranged from the west of Arran between Lochranza and Tarbert in Kintyre.

MV Hebridean Isles has been providing relief along the west coast since the Skye Triangle route was suspended. Image: Shutterstock.

The MV Hebridean Isles, which usually operates the Skye Triangle route, had been expected to replace the MV Isle of Arran on routes to Islay once it went in for its overhaul.

However, neither vessel has been able to make it to their proposed assignment with the Islay service now operated via the MV Finlaggan.

Pressure is mounting on CalMac to resolve the issues plaguing its fleet, however delays in the arrival of two new ferries have forced CalMac to keep using older vessels.

The two new ferries were due to go into service five years ago but construction delays and ballooning costs have hampered the project.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said crews were doing all the could to maintain a normal service.

He said: “Several of our services are experiencing added pressure and we are so sorry for any disruption this is causing to our local communities and customers. This is due to continued delays with our annual overhaul programme.

“MV Caledonian Isles will not return to service until March 31, while important repairs take place to her main engines. MV Clansman has had to return to dry dock after experiencing engine problems, while MV Hebridean Isles is off service with control issues. So that we can maintain service delivery, the annual maintenance programme for other vessels has now been delayed.

“Extra services are running to and from Arran via Tarbert-Lochranza to support demand and to transport essential supplies.”

To keep updated with the latest sailings and timetable amendments visit the CalMac website.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented