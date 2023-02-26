‘This has to stop before more families’ lives are ruined’: Husband of American tourist who died in tragic A9 crash joins urgent upgrade calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This has to stop before more families’ lives are ruined’: Husband of American tourist who died in tragic A9 crash joins urgent upgrade calls

By Denny Andonova
February 26, 2023, 1:19 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 3:15 pm
A9 crash
Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, died in a crash near Newtonmore last summer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A grieving dad who lost his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law in a tragic crash on the A9 has hit out at the lack of urgent action to upgrade the road.

Katie Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and mum Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were travelling across Scotland last summer when their car crashed with a lorry.

The family had flown from Illinois to explore the Highlands after they fell in love with the region’s scenery while watching the popular TV show Outlander.

They had been travelling for four days before the incident happened.

Mrs Bastion-Strong was driving a rental car on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at Ralia, near ­Newtonmore, when she turned a corner and ­hit the lorry on August 10.

Her brother and mother were killed instantly, while she was taken to hospital, where she died three days later.

Mrs Bastion-Strong’s husband Chris said the tragedy has left seven children without a parent and condemned the state of the road, where his wife lost her life.

The 45-year-old has spoken of his heartbreak, saying she was his “best friend” and loved travelling and the outdoors, and “had a lot of plans”.

The pair had been married for 17 years and lived in ­Chicago with their three daughters Bela, 17, Mae, 15, and Gillian, 10.

He told the Sunday Mail: “My daughters have lost their mum, Jared’s four children have lost their dad. It has just been a lot to deal with, it’s been terrible.

“More can be done to make that road safer and they have to do it.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what we have. This has to stop before more families’ lives are ruined.”

A9 claims more than a dozen victims

Mrs Bastion-Strong, who worked for the American College of Surgeons, is one of 13 people who have died on the notorious road since July last year.

Campaigners have been pushing for increased safety measures on the 80-mile route between Perth and Inverness for more than 15 years.

But the long-promised upgrade has been delayed several times, despite the government’s pledge to dual the A9 by 2025.

Jenny Gilruth MSP, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Two weeks ago, SNP transport chief Jenny Gilruth said the bid to improve the Tomatin-Moy section has been rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

Speaking in Holyrood, she confirmed the target to complete the project within the next three years was “simply no longer achievable” because of economic pressure.

However, Transport Scotland has confirmed £5 million of safety improvements, including new road markings, illuminated road studs and clearer signage, will be made before 2025.

Mr Strong said he was told the tragedy was caused by a driver error, and that having seen the state of the road, he understands why his wife would have had difficulties on it.

He told the Sunday Mail: “I went to the site of the accident. As someone looking at it from the US, everything’s flipped. That’s confusing.

“It’s also very small, the road. It’s not at all like the roads here. There was no division between the lanes and there’s a quick turn with no ­warning.”

“The police officer who was with me told me about how ­dangerous the road is.”

He added there also should be more checks or safety signs for ­drivers who are unfamiliar with the roads in the UK.

Mr Strong said: “I’m ­surprised that your driver’s licence can just work here; that you can just jump on a plane from the US and rent a car and be driving with everything completely reversed from what you’re used to, just all on good faith that you’re going to be able to wing it.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
