Home News Highlands & Islands

New purpose for former bank, Grantown gets a brewery and changes to Inverness home

By Sean McAngus
February 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:01 am
New microbrewery for Grantown High Street. Image: Design team
New microbrewery for Grantown High Street. Image: Design team

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Planning chiefs have approved the creation of a new microbrewery on Grantown High Street.

Meanwhile, a kitchen will be built on the “Wicker Man island” of Tanera Mor as part of a six-year transformation.

Elsewhere, plans have been submitted to transform a former Royal Bank Of Scotland in Grantown into flats.

APPROVED: Microbrewery coming to Grantown

A new microbrewery will be coming to Grantown’s High Street.

Two Thirsty Men Brewery’s Gordon and Sinead Whyte will set up their operations at a currently disused property.

An extension will be added in the plans for the change of use.

Colin Lawson Limited represented the couple in the application.

Gordon and Sinead Whyte at the Two Thirsty Men brewery. Image: Catriona Parmenter Photography

Last February, Gordon Whyte revealed their hopes for the business to The Press And Journal after opening up an off-licence shop.

The pair took over the business in 2018.

In a planning statement, the couple previously said: “This will not only help to make better use of an empty premise on the High Street that has stood empty over 10 years but will also help to draw customers further down the town to see the shop and brewery.”

Shop which will be transformed into brewery. Image: Google maps

Approved: Changes near Inverness property given green light

Bellfield Park where the work has been approved. Image: Google Maps

A new car port, shed and garden room will be erected at an Inverness property.

It will take place at Bellfield Park in the private drive and rear garden area.

John Finnie had submitted the planning application.

Drawing of car port which will go ahead. Image: Highland Council

APPROVED: Kitchen facilities building on Wicker Man island

The creation of a kitchen facilities building will go ahead as part of a multi-millionaire’s vision to transform Tanera Mor.

In 2017, English hedge fund mogul Ian Wace purchased the largest of the Summer Isles, off the west coast, for £1.7 million.

The island, lying off the Coigach peninsula near Achiltibuie, is now the hub of Summer Isles Enterprises.

The island provided inspiration for the horror film The Wicker Man.

Mr Wace is overseeing major work which could turn the island into an idyllic retreat which can host up to 60 paying guests.

Multi-millionaire hedge fund tycoon Ian Wace and his wife Saffron Aldridge.

The new building will include a greenhouse.

Summer Isles Enterprises Limited had applied for planning permission.

We previously told how Mr Wace’s vision took a step forward after a planning hiccup.

Erection of building containing kitchen facilities and greenhouse at Tanera. Image: Highland Council

History of Tanera Mor

The project started in April 2017 and currently employs more than 100 people.

Mr Wace’s dream is to provide a unique experience and high level of service to visiting clients to the island.

The island was once a port for herring fishing and suffered during the decline of the industry.

Tanera Mor.

SUBMITTED: Change of use for former Royal Bank Of Scotland

A former bank could be turned into flats.

The property at 59 High Street in Grantown was once home to the Royal Bank Of Scotland.

Former Royal Bank Of Scotland could be turned into flats.

New purpose for building

New owners Mr and Mrs Jan Potrykus, want to divide the property into three flats.

Their plans include the first floor having a one-bedroom flat and a two-bedroom flat.

Meanwhile, another two-bedroom flat will be accessed via an entrance door off the first floor landing.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Tags

Conversation

