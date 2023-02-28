Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree

By Ross Hempseed
February 28, 2023, 6:12 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 6:24 pm
portree assault
Police are appealing for information following serious assault in Portree. Image: Police Scotland.

An island teenager was seriously assaulted by two men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12.20am on Saturday February 25, on Bayfield Lane in the centre of Portree on the Isle of Skye.

A 19-year-old man was injured during the incident and required treatment at Broadford Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing for information to find the two men who are alleged to have carried out the assault.

The first man is described as 18-25 years of age, with slicked-back hair. He was wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt and black trainers.

The second is described as male, around 5ft 10in, with a stocky build and dark blond slicked-back hair. He was wearing dark clothing with a blue or black jumper.

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed anything to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with any dashcam footage which may assist us, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0084 of 25 February 2023.

