Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree

An island teenager was seriously assaulted by two men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12.20am on Saturday February 25, on Bayfield Lane in the centre of Portree on the Isle of Skye.

A 19-year-old man was injured during the incident and required treatment at Broadford Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing for information to find the two men who are alleged to have carried out the assault.

The first man is described as 18-25 years of age, with slicked-back hair. He was wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt and black trainers.

The second is described as male, around 5ft 10in, with a stocky build and dark blond slicked-back hair. He was wearing dark clothing with a blue or black jumper.

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed anything to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with any dashcam footage which may assist us, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0084 of 25 February 2023.