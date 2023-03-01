CalMac announces launch date of new ticket and booking platform

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has announced a new booking and ticketing platform will go live across its port and ferry network in late April.

The state-of-the-art system, which is replacing the company’s existing 25-year-old ticketing process, will give customers greater choice on the purchase, management, and use of tickets.

CalMac intends to hold meetings with ferry users and staff to show them how the new system works.

The ferry operator said the “eBooking” system was selected following consultation and engagement with more than 4,500 CalMac customers.

E-tickets will be issued for routes

Customers who have made a booking prior to Tuesday, April 25 will have their booking transferred across to the new solution.

They will then receive a new e-ticket, issued to their email inbox.

The eBooking software is supplied by leading ferry industry ticketing system provider E-Dea, which has over 19 years of experience delivering similar projects to the ferry, cruise and port sectors.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive, said: “This exciting project will revolutionise the way in which we interact with customers by offering more choice and flexibility for everyone using the 29 CalMac routes to more than 50 destinations.

“We have actively engaged with thousands of existing customers and their feedback has been vital to the design and implementation of the new system.

“The next step is to hold community events so that we can show even more people how it works and how it will improve their booking experience; the dates for these events will be announced soon.”

He added: “In-depth staff training on the new system is continuing, so that we can provide a smooth transition for our passengers.

“We are confident that this new system will deliver a simpler and faster process for our business users, island visitors and commuters using our lifeline services.”

What does CalMac think are the benefits?

CalMac said the benefits of the new system included:

Pre-purchasing tickets for travel on Turn Up and Go routes online

Tickets booked online will no longer have to be printed off at home or collected from a port office

SPT Concessionary fares and Blue Badge discounts will be available to purchase online for the first time

Pet bookings can be added to online reservations – removing the previous manual process and giving more certainty on pet space availability;

The ability to add more than one vehicle to a reservation instead of having to make multiple bookings

Improved data and capacity management via the new system will also help better manage the use of deck space on CalMac’s major vessels