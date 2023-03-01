WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Quickfire Questions with Buckie Thistle’s Kyle MacLeod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Quickfire Questions with Buckie Thistle’s Kyle MacLeod

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2023, 12:30 pm

Buckie Thistle’s Kyle MacLeod took on the Quickfire Questions this week – and you can watch his answers here.

MacLeod reveals what his dream Scottish Cup tie would be and his dream dinner guests, plus many more in this week’s Highland League Weekly episode.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm.

This week’s main Highland League Weekly Monday night show features highlights of Keith v Lossiemouth and Formartine United v Rothes.

Callum Law and Paul Third then help Jamie Durent analyse the rest of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League matches, while there’s also the usual mix of features.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content – accessible to non-subscribers, our Friday preview show, released at noon every Friday, is a brand new offering for 2022/23 season, with our panel looking ahead to each weekend’s fixtures and discussing other talking points.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Every Tuesday morning during the season, a link to the latest episode of our main Monday night show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches– will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League. You’ll also receive a second weekly email alerting you to Friday’s preview show.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
Highland League Weekly feature Dale Gillespie
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Ross Morrison looking up with Lossiemouth
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Keith v Lossiemouth and Formartine v Rothes
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o' Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Inverurie pleased to win ahead of cup showdown; Wick and Forres draw
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Dean Donaldson savours best result of Turriff tenure after victory at Fraserburgh; Ally MacDonald…
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Ian Campbell seeing progress after Lossiemouth win at Keith
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Late winner for Brechin at Huntly; Full backs pivotal in Buckie Thistle victory

Most Read

1
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Kyle MacLeod of Buckie Thistle is the latest player to take on the quickfire questions
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented