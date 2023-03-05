Highland Book Prize announces upcoming event lineup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Book Prize announces upcoming event lineup

By Cameron Roy
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
The Moniack Mhor centre near Inverness. Image: Nancy MacDonald.
The Moniack Mhor centre near Inverness. Image: Nancy MacDonald.

The prestigious organisation behind the Highland Book Prize has announced its upcoming event lineup.

Moniack Mhor, Scotland’s creative writing centre, has shared the details of its Longlist Series events.

This year there will be a mix events including online author talks, in-person events, and workshops in schools and libraries.

Funding for this year’s programme was supported by the William Grant Foundation – which provides grants to charities across Scotland.

Kirsteen Bell, the Highland Book Prize co-ordinator said the funding will allow the group to engage with the “rich longlist” that was formed from this year’s reader evaluations.

What events are coming up?

The upcoming events include:

  • Duncan Gillies in conversation with Anne Frater, March 7: This online event will celebrate Crann-Fige le Donnchadh MacGillÌosa. Duncan will read from a longlisted collection of short stories, published in both Gaelic and English, while talking to Anne Frater about the book.
  • Jennifer Morag Henderson, March 30: This live event will be held at Waterstones, Inverness, where she will be talking about Daughters of the North: Jean Gordon and Mary, Queen of Scots.
  • Jenna Watt in discussion with Kirsteen Bell, March 23: This event will be held at The Highland Bookshop in Fort William with longlisted author and artist, Jenna Watt discussing her book Hindsight.
  • Cynthia Rogerson, March 30: This event will be held at The Ceilidh Place in Ullapool and will involve Cynthia Rogerson discussing her Highland Book Prize Longlisted book, WAH! Things I Never Told My Mother.

The shortlist for the Highland Book Prize will be announced next month.

Each year around 13 works by authors from the across the country are shortlisted for the prestigious accolade.

In previous years, the winning entry received a cash prize of £1,000 and a place on a writing retreat at Moniack Mhor.

What is Moniack Mhor?

Moniack Mhor, also known as Scotland creative writing centre is located 14 miles from Inverness and supports highland literature.

The registered charity uses a renovated former croft as its base of operations where it organises writing retreats for some of the finest authors in the UK and beyond.

It is built on the site of an ancient baron’s house, surrounded by fields rich in the remains of Bronze Age civilisations.

Moniack Mhor now receives funding from several sources but regularly receives money from the Scottish Government quango Creative Scotland.

Its patrons include Carol Ann Duffy, Liz Lochhead, Val McDermid and James Robertson.

To find out more about the charity and its events, visit its website.

[[title]]

[[text]]
