Highland Book Prize announces upcoming event lineup

The prestigious organisation behind the Highland Book Prize has announced its upcoming event lineup.

Moniack Mhor, Scotland’s creative writing centre, has shared the details of its Longlist Series events.

This year there will be a mix events including online author talks, in-person events, and workshops in schools and libraries.

Funding for this year’s programme was supported by the William Grant Foundation – which provides grants to charities across Scotland.

Kirsteen Bell, the Highland Book Prize co-ordinator said the funding will allow the group to engage with the “rich longlist” that was formed from this year’s reader evaluations.

What events are coming up?

The upcoming events include:

Duncan Gillies in conversation with Anne Frater, March 7: This online event will celebrate Crann-Fige le Donnchadh MacGillÌosa. Duncan will read from a longlisted collection of short stories, published in both Gaelic and English, while talking to Anne Frater about the book.

Jennifer Morag Henderson, March 30: This live event will be held at Waterstones, Inverness, where she will be talking about Daughters of the North: Jean Gordon and Mary, Queen of Scots.

Jenna Watt in discussion with Kirsteen Bell, March 23: This event will be held at The Highland Bookshop in Fort William with longlisted author and artist, Jenna Watt discussing her book Hindsight.

Cynthia Rogerson, March 30: This event will be held at The Ceilidh Place in Ullapool and will involve Cynthia Rogerson discussing her Highland Book Prize Longlisted book, WAH! Things I Never Told My Mother.

The shortlist for the Highland Book Prize will be announced next month.

Each year around 13 works by authors from the across the country are shortlisted for the prestigious accolade.

In previous years, the winning entry received a cash prize of £1,000 and a place on a writing retreat at Moniack Mhor.

What is Moniack Mhor?

Moniack Mhor, also known as Scotland creative writing centre is located 14 miles from Inverness and supports highland literature.

The registered charity uses a renovated former croft as its base of operations where it organises writing retreats for some of the finest authors in the UK and beyond.

It is built on the site of an ancient baron’s house, surrounded by fields rich in the remains of Bronze Age civilisations.

Moniack Mhor now receives funding from several sources but regularly receives money from the Scottish Government quango Creative Scotland.

Its patrons include Carol Ann Duffy, Liz Lochhead, Val McDermid and James Robertson.

To find out more about the charity and its events, visit its website.