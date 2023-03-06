17-year-old charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old man from Glasgow has been charged after it is alleged he attempted to bring cocaine and heroin into Oban.

Police stopped the teenager in Connel yesterday, which is five miles to the north of Oban.

He was charged with possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply.

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal, and police officers are liaising with social workers due to the boy’s age.

Last month, Oban Community Council said they wanted a local number to replace the non-emergency 101 to provide officers with after concerns on drugs in the town following the death of a 30-year-old man.

Figures show that since April last year, police have made 317 stop searches in Oban, Mid-Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, with 111 resulting in drugs being found and action being taken.