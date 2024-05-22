Historic Muir of Ord house destroyed in late-night fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Historic Muir of Ord house destroyed in late-night fire

The Victorian building has lain empty for many years.

By Ellie Milne
Destroyed roof of Corriemount
The building has been destroyed by the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A historic house in Muir of Ord has been destroyed in a late-night fire.

The 19th-Century property, Corriemount, on Corry Road went up in flames just before 11pm on Tuesday.

The fire services dispatched four appliances to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Two crews from Dingwall were joined by firefighters from Inverness and Beauly.

They successfully brought the fire under control within three hours.

Fencing outside Corriemount
The Victoria house has lain empty for several years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “We received the call at 10.48pm and dispatched four appliances.

“We also sent a water carrier from Inverness. Crews used three main jets and the stop message came in at 2.19am this morning.”

Burnt roof of Corriemount
Damage to Corriemount can be seen through the trees. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Corriemount, formerly owned by local businessman John Forbes, has lain empty for several years.

It was also significantly damaged during a previous fire at the house in August 2017.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

