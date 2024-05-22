Historic Muir of Ord house destroyed in late-night fire

A historic house in Muir of Ord has been destroyed in a late-night fire.

The 19th-Century property, Corriemount, on Corry Road went up in flames just before 11pm on Tuesday.

The fire services dispatched four appliances to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Two crews from Dingwall were joined by firefighters from Inverness and Beauly.

They successfully brought the fire under control within three hours.

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “We received the call at 10.48pm and dispatched four appliances.

“We also sent a water carrier from Inverness. Crews used three main jets and the stop message came in at 2.19am this morning.”

Corriemount, formerly owned by local businessman John Forbes, has lain empty for several years.

It was also significantly damaged during a previous fire at the house in August 2017.

Police have been contacted for comment.

