First customers at new Fort William discount store to receive free gift cards

The first 50 customers of Fort William’s new discount store will be rewarded with a free gift card.

Eight jobs are being created at The Original Factory Shop (TOFS), which will be located at Airds Crossing on the town’s High Street.

The store said it will perform a prize draw lucky dip for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

According to the store, it will bring a range of “great value branded clothing” to customers, with footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and a reserve and collect function.

They added that its presence will be “adding a unique offering to Fort William’s shopping area”.

Some of the branded discount clothing stocked at the Highland town’s store will include Adidas, Barbour, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Joules, Nike and Ralph Lauren.

Fragrances, makeup and skincare will also be available, including from Clinique and Olay.

The new store opens on Saturday, May 25.

‘We’re really excited to be coming to Fort William’

The Original Factory Shop area manager Gary Bain said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 190 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Fort William and serving the local community.

“Our store will be run by local people from Fort William and we’ve started recruiting for eight job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on Saturday.”

The Original Factory Shop already has four branches across the Highlands, with branches located in Invergordon, Inverness, Nairn and Thurso, whilst there is also ones based in Oban and Stornoway.