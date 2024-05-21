First customers at new Fort William discount store to receive free gift cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First customers at new Fort William discount store to receive free gift cards

The Original Factory Shop is getting ready to open its new branch in Lochaber.

By Chris Cromar
The new Original Factory Shop located on Academy Street, Inverness.
A store opened on Inverness's Academy Street last year. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

The first 50 customers of Fort William’s new discount store will be rewarded with a free gift card.

Eight jobs are being created at The Original Factory Shop (TOFS), which will be located at Airds Crossing on the town’s High Street.

The store said it will perform a prize draw lucky dip for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

According to the store, it will bring  a range of “great value branded clothing” to customers, with footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and a reserve and collect function.

The Original Factory Shop opening in Stonehaven. Image: TOFS
There are more than 150 Original Factory Shops across the UK.

They added that its presence will be “adding a unique offering to Fort William’s shopping area”.

Some of the branded discount clothing stocked at the Highland town’s store will include Adidas, Barbour, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Joules, Nike and Ralph Lauren.

Fragrances, makeup and skincare will also be available, including from Clinique and Olay.

The new store opens on Saturday, May 25.

‘We’re really excited to be coming to Fort William’

The Original Factory Shop area manager Gary Bain said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 190 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Fort William and serving the local community.

“Our store will be run by local people from Fort William and we’ve started recruiting for eight job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on Saturday.”

The Original Factory Shop already has four branches across the Highlands, with branches located in Invergordon, Inverness, Nairn and Thurso, whilst there is also ones based in Oban and Stornoway.

