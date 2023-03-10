Essential works at Lerwick and Bressay ferry terminals postponed due to weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Essential works at two Shetland ferry terminals have been postponed due to poor weather.

Overnight works at the ferry terminals in Lerwick and Bressay were scheduled to begin next week.

However, weather conditions have caused delays on the current improvements being made at the Gutcher and Belmont ferry terminals which has had a knock-on impact at other locations.

Contractors were hired by the council to work on the linkspan control huts and other equipment at Lerwick on Tuesday and at Bressay the following night.

Late night ferry runs had been cancelled on March 14 and March 15 as a result.

As these will no longer be carried out, the Bressay ferry will now operate according to the published timetable.

Shetland Islands Council has apologised to those affected by the delay and said any decisions on the rescheduled dates will be shared next week.

One work begins, maintenance is expected to last a further two to three weeks but this will not impact on ferry services.

The works are dependent on the weather and favourable tides, so the further forecast of snow and ice on the island overnight could cause further delays.