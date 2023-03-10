West Coast band Tide Lines placed at number 13 in UK charts and in the top spot in the Scottish charts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tide Lines have been placed at number 13 in the UK charts and have taken the top spot in Scotland.

The Scottish trad pop band – who are unsigned to a label – did all their own PR and flew to the top of the charts thanks to the support of their loyal fan base.

The band sold their album – An Ocean Full of Islands – on streaming services, on special edition vinyl and on cassette tape.

In the chart, announced today at 5pm – they were ahead of Elton John and Fleetwood Mac and just behind De La Soul. Lathums took the top spot in the UK Chart.

Lead singer and guitarist Robert Robertson, from Roy Bridge, told fans: “We’ve done it!

Number 13 in the UK

“Number 1 in Scotland!

“And we mean WE cause it was totally all down to YOU!

“It took a lot of time to create this album and we’re SO THANKFUL that you enjoyed it and supported it.

“Can’t believe we have another top 15 album!

He added: “You’ve been the most incredible bunch of fans and now we head out on the road to play the album to you!”

Robert is a Royal National Mod gold medalist and plays any number of instruments.

An Ocean full of Islands

He met fellow musician Ross Wilson, a keyboard player – and fine backing singer – who hails from Bunessan on Mull, when they played in trad supergroup Skipinnish.

They left, not before giving us the summer trad anthem Walking on the Waves, along with Skipinnish mainstay Angus MacPhail.

The duo formed Tidelines with Alasdair Turner on electric guitar/bagpipes and Fergus Munro on drums.

They have released three albums and one EP.

An Ocean Full of Islands, is already this summer’s anthem, that is for sure.

The album features the Radio 2 playlisted single Written In The Scars, plus These Days and Rivers in the Light.

Next week the band embarks on a tour of the UK and Ireland, which includes a long sold-out show at Edinburgh’s 2800-capacity Usher Hall, as well as their biggest London gig to date at the Electric Ballroom.

Also confirmed as headliners at The Gathering Festival, Tide Lines recently announced their biggest ever headline show, a 6,000-capacity big top festival-style show at Glasgow’s Queen’s Park.

To download a copy of An Ocean Full of Islands it can be found here.