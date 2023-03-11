Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland road has been closed overnight following a crash near Easter Fearn.

The incident occurred around 1.30am today on the B9176 Alness to Fearn Lodge Road.

Police attended the one-vehicle crash and shut the road from Alness to the Edderton turn-off.

Online, there are reports of a car being seen on its roof.

It is understood the vehicle has been recovered but the road remains closed as Highland Council are assessing the roadway.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the B9176 Struie Road near Easter Fearn, Ross-shire, at around 11.10pm on Friday, 10 March, following a one-car crash.

“The road was closed while recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”