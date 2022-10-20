Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to meet them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to meet them

By Chloe Irvine
October 20, 2022, 6:58 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 7:25 pm

A stunned couple from Shetland watched as a pod of orcas swam right under their boat.

Ryan Leith heard the the whales were swimming on the west side of the mainland and decided to head out to sea with his wife Sara to encounter them.

He explained: “My mum has a house out in Walls and we’d been out hillwalking in the morning, then we got alerts on our phones saying orcas were on the west side.

“They were heading west, and I thought it might be a total gamble, but we could go off with the boat and wait for them to turn up.

“We waited for about two hours, and we were actually on our way back when they finally appeared.”

Ryan Leith
Ryan Leith regularly sees orcas. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘I’ve been in the water with them’

The orcas, who were from the 27 Pod, came right alongside them, even going as far as to swim directly under the boat.

Despite the males being “twice the size” of their boat, Mr Leith said he wasn’t afraid after he previously swam alongside them in the Norwegian arctic.

“I’m not really scared of them, I’ve been in the water swimming with them in the arctic in Norway two years ago.

“I’ve seen them a lot before, so I wasn’t worried that they were going to tip the boat over. It’s the nearest I’ve been to them in Shetland though,” he said.

Shetland orca jumping out of the water
Orca jumping out of the water off Foula, Shetland. Picture by John Lowrie Irvine

Mr Leith had brought along his camera, but after the orcas came so close to them, he was forced to switch over to his phone.

He explained: “I had my camera with me, but with the big lens they were too close, so I just had to grab my phone and do some filming, it was great.”

‘They were hunting seals’

During this particular encounter, they behaved somewhat differently from previous experiences.

Mr Leith added: “They usually just go by and head away, but they seemed to just stay in that area for a while.

“The pod split up and four of them were sort of just mulling about, I think they were probably just resting after hunting all day.

“I think they were hunting just off Burrastow, there’s a power of seals there. We’ve counted 20 in front of the house.

“They were splashing about and being more active when we first saw them, then they were very moderate, just lying on the surface not really doing much.”

How common are orcas in Scotland?

Scotland’s resident pods of orcas, also known as killer whales, can be spotted throughout the year, particularly around smaller islands in the north and west.

Shetland is known to be a favourite spot for the species to visit with regular sightings between April and October, with peaks in the summer.

Ryan and Sara Leith rowing in their boat they use to find the Shetland orcas
Ryan and Sara Leith in the boat they used to find the orcas

However, they are known to travel further south with the Moray Firth also known to be on their visiting list.

In May this year, a pod caused a stir off the coast of Fraserburgh when they were regularly spotted in the area for several days. 

