Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace ‘terrible’ signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye tourist attraction shop plan approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Food and drink is at the heart of this week’s update, with a new cafe on the way for an under-served area of Inverness and a culinary “tech” hub approved in Alness.

An application for a new shop at the Old Man of Storr in Skye has also been approved.

But first, let’s begin with plans to re-design parts of another one of the north’s best-known attractions – the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition.

‘Terrible’ signs to be replaced at Loch Ness

The wheels are in motion for a major £1.5m refurbishment of the Loch Ness Centre.

It is due to re-open later this year under a new management team.

New owner Continuum Attractions has lodged a planning application to change the building’s signage at the B-listed Drumnadrochit hotel building and on approach to the site.

According to Highland Council building conservation planner Norman Brockie, it’s not before time.

He said: “The existing signage, it must be said, is terrible – and adversely affects

the character of the listed building.

“Accordingly, we will welcome efforts to apply more sensitively designed signage.”

Mr Brockie added that the current proposal – visible in the first image in this story – should still be scaled back to avoid obscuring the carved stonework of the building.

Continuum Attractions hopes its investment will “further unlock the mysteries and history” of the world-famous destination.

The company previously helped transform Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh into a five-star experience, and also works with ITV to provide Coronation Street and Emmerdale tours.

Food and drink hub ready to roll

A proposal to build a food and drink ‘tech hub’ in Easter Ross has been approved by Highland planners.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise is behind the application.

The agency says the hub will provide development kitchens and other spaces to support local businesses in the creation of new products.

The building will also be a centre for the industry within the region, providing meeting and conference space and facilities for events and product launches.

HIE’s project will now begin to take shape at Fyrish House in Alness. The site was built at the turn of the millennium as a call centre for BT, but has been unoccupied for the past few years.

HIE project manager Claire Munro said: “Once completed, the centre will provide the supportive environment required to help Highland food and drink businesses develop innovative new products and processes, improve productivity and enhance the skills they need for commercial growth.”

Old Man of Storr shop approved

A new retail unit at a famous Skye attraction has been given the go-ahead.

Highland Council lodged a planning application earlier this year to put a shop next to the recently upgraded Old Man of Storr car park.

The attraction is one of the most famous walks on the Isle of Skye.

The large pinnacle of rock stands high above the ancient landscape, attracting 200,000 visitors each year.

It’s also a popular destination for wedding venues and a favourite with filmmakers.

In recent years, the council has invested more than £2m in tourism at Storr, including car parking, toilets, path improvement and habitat restoration.

According to the papers, the retail unit will be around 1250sqft in size.

The move is one step of the council’s plan to build on the destination’s potential.

There was minimal parking at the site before its car park was completed in 2021.

Before then, the area was overrun with vehicles left at the side of the road.

New cafe at Inverness industrial estate

A new cafe will be built in the Longman industrial estate in Inverness after an application was approved by planners.

Ark Estates is behind the proposal for a cafe and commercial shed on Longman Drive, close to New Century House.

A statement in the papers said: “The area has a perceived lack of provision of eateries and wellbeing offerings for those working within the area, serving both employers, employees, patrons, and clients within the busy commercial area.

“The proposal aims to provide an attractive commercial opportunity within the Longman industrial estate, utilising sustainable design solutions wherever practicalities allow.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk