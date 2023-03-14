Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace ‘terrible’ signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye tourist attraction shop plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace ‘terrible’ signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye tourist attraction shop plan approved

By Stuart Findlay
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 7:46 am
A major Highland tourist attraction will soon have a different look. Image: Gemma Day/Loch Ness Centre
A major Highland tourist attraction will soon have a different look. Image: Gemma Day/Loch Ness Centre

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Food and drink is at the heart of this week’s update, with a new cafe on the way for an under-served area of Inverness and a culinary “tech” hub approved in Alness.

An application for a new shop at the Old Man of Storr in Skye has also been approved.

But first, let’s begin with plans to re-design parts of another one of the north’s best-known attractions – the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition.

‘Terrible’ signs to be replaced at Loch Ness

The wheels are in motion for a major £1.5m refurbishment of the Loch Ness Centre.

It is due to re-open later this year under a new management team.

New owner Continuum Attractions has lodged a planning application to change the building’s signage at the B-listed Drumnadrochit hotel building and on approach to the site.

According to Highland Council building conservation planner Norman Brockie, it’s not before time.

How the centre currently looks. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “The existing signage, it must be said, is terrible – and adversely affects
the character of the listed building.

“Accordingly, we will welcome efforts to apply more sensitively designed signage.”

Mr Brockie added that the current proposal – visible in the first image in this story – should still be scaled back to avoid obscuring the carved stonework of the building.

Continuum Attractions hopes its investment will “further unlock the mysteries and history” of the world-famous destination.

The company previously helped transform Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh into a five-star experience, and also works with ITV to provide Coronation Street and Emmerdale tours.

Food and drink hub ready to roll

A proposal to build a food and drink ‘tech hub’ in Easter Ross has been approved by Highland planners.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise is behind the application.

The agency says the hub will provide development kitchens and other spaces to support local businesses in the creation of new products.

The building will also be a centre for the industry within the region, providing meeting and conference space and facilities for events and product launches.

HIE’s project will now begin to take shape at Fyrish House in Alness. The site was built at the turn of the millennium as a call centre for BT, but has been unoccupied for the past few years.

HIE project manager Claire Munro said: “Once completed, the centre will provide the supportive environment required to help Highland food and drink businesses develop innovative new products and processes, improve productivity and enhance the skills they need for commercial growth.”

Old Man of Storr shop approved

A new retail unit at a famous Skye attraction has been given the go-ahead.

Highland Council lodged a planning application earlier this year to put a shop next to the recently upgraded Old Man of Storr car park.

The attraction is one of the most famous walks on the Isle of Skye.

The large pinnacle of rock stands high above the ancient landscape, attracting 200,000 visitors each year.

The Old Man of Storr attracts more than 220,000 visitors per year. Image: Highland Council.

It’s also a popular destination for wedding venues and a favourite with filmmakers.

In recent years, the council has invested more than £2m in tourism at Storr, including car parking, toilets, path improvement and habitat restoration.

According to the papers, the retail unit will be around 1250sqft in size.

The move is one step of the council’s plan to build on the destination’s potential.

There was minimal parking at the site before its car park was completed in 2021.

Before then, the area was overrun with vehicles left at the side of the road.

New cafe at Inverness industrial estate

A new cafe will be built in the Longman industrial estate in Inverness after an application was approved by planners.

Ark Estates is behind the proposal for a cafe and commercial shed on Longman Drive, close to New Century House.

An impression of how the cafe might look. Image: Ark Estates

A statement in the papers said: “The area has a perceived lack of provision of eateries and wellbeing offerings for those working within the area, serving both employers, employees, patrons, and clients within the busy commercial area.

“The proposal aims to provide an attractive commercial opportunity within the Longman industrial estate, utilising sustainable design solutions wherever practicalities allow.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

