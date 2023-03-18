A9 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Daviot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The southbound lane of the A9 Inverness to Perth road has reopened to traffic following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened near Daviot shortly after 2.30pm today.

Police confirmed they were made aware of the incident, closing the road to all southbound traffic.

The road has since reopened.

A9 Daviot – Hazard, All lanes restricted Southbound has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 18, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Daviot and arrangements are being made for the vehicle to be uplifted.”

Motorists are being asked to approach with care.