Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases

NHS Western Isles has implemented visiting restrictions after a “small number” of positive Covid cases were linked back to a Benbecula hospital.

Only one designated visitor is allowed to visit a ward with a Covid outbreak in Uist and Barra Hospital once a day following the outbreak.

However, essential visiting for patients who require more frequent visits out with normal visiting times will still be permitted as required by NHS Western Isles.

Additionally, for the wards unaffected by Covid, visiting hours are 2pm until 8pm and each patient can have two visitors at a time. Visiting slots no longer have to be pre-booked.

This comes after measures were established at the Western Isles Hospital, in Stornoway, to prevent further spread after several cases of Covid were detected earlier this week.

Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said the health board has experienced a number of positive Covid cases in different parts of the Western Isles.

All visitors to hospitals are being asked to sanitise on entry and again when entering or leaving a clinical area. Hospitals are also providing surgical masks for people to wear during their visits, unless exempt for medical reasons.

Health bosses have again stressed that people should not visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell.

Although the NHS staff will provide all PPE required and advice on protective measures, people are reminded that they visit Covid patients and Covid wards at their own risk.