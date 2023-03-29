‘Apocalyptic picture’ for Orkney’s roads as council only allocating a third of what’s needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Apocalyptic picture’ for Orkney’s roads as council only allocating a third of what’s needed

Roads in Orkney said to be some of the best in Scotland – but will they stay that way?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney roads
Is Orkney council spending less on its roads thatn other councils? Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

An ‘apocalyptic picture’ of the future of Orkney’s roads has been painted by council officers, a councillor has said this week.

In a report viewed during a meeting, officers state that to maintain the current quality of the county’s road network a budget of £2.75million is needed for surface treatments.

The current budget? Just over £1million.

The report states that if this current budget remains in place, roads will “continue to deteriorate over the long term”.

It continues: “This will result in far greater quantities of defects.”

This comes not long after the council set a 10% council tax rise, and decided to draw £17 million from its reserves so it could maintain services over this year.

However, there have been warnings that it can’t do the same again next year.

The report on roads was presented to Orkney council’s development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday.

Councillors Leslie Manson pointed out figures showing that the council is only providing one-third of what’s needed to maintain the state of the council’s roads.

He congratulated the officers on “fighting their corner” in seeking optimum resources to address the issue.

How does Orkney council’s spending on roads measure up to other councils, asks Mr Manson

However, he said, in doing so, they’d painted “quite an apocalyptic picture of the future of our roads”.

Orkney has very good quality of roads compared to the rest of Scotland’s council areas.

Mr Manson was curious as to how the islands council spending in this area measures up to other local authorities.

He added: “I would say the positive assessment of our roads is accurate and we do have some the finest roads in the country.

“I’m a bit intrigued. Given the predicted apocalypse, what’s likely to happen to the rest of Scotland?”

The council’s head of neighbourhood services, Lorna Richardson replied.

She said reports published this time last year had indeed noted the high quality of Orkney’s roads.

However, they also said this quality was all relative to how much the local authority had been investing in them.

She also said that all Scottish local authorities are now in the same position with their roads budget as Orkney council.

Kenneth Roy. the council’s team manager for roads support, also weighed in.

He said: “Within the network of authorities we tend to be dealing with, in the north region, many have been cutting back on road maintenance for years.

Some councils have no budget for roads surfacing at all

“We have managed to be very good with our network. This has meant we have managed to maintain our network to the standards that we have now.

“I’m aware that some of these authorities have cut back completely on all surface treatments for the coming years. They have no budget for anything.

“We are, I suppose, grateful that we have an element of surface treatment budget to be moving on with.”

Mr Roy added that a “new product” was being used to treat cracks this week. Tests are due to take place at Kirkwall’s Bignold Park area.

Mr Manson accepted these replies. He also said he’d be worried if Orkney started to “slip down the league tables” for road quality.

He said: “In terms of best value, it’s important that we look at what other councils are doing.

“I would hope we could work out where we stand in terms of addressing our own levels of problems.

“Best value means you have to compare and compete. I would be less happy about the stated underfunding if it meant we were going to start slipping down the league tables.

“If that’s not the case and we’re simply spending less, in line with every other council, then that’s a fact of life we’ve got to swallow.

“But if we’re spending much less comparatively, then that’s a real cause for concern.”

