‘No plans’ to compensate local businesses affected by ferry fiasco, says Transport Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘No plans’ to compensate local businesses affected by ferry fiasco, says Transport Scotland

By Eve McLachlan
December 15, 2022, 11:45 am
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook

Transport chiefs have rejected a call to compensate Uist residents for ferry cancellations.

MSP Alasdair Allan had the idea for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community.

In August, Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan wrote to Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth. He stated his concern over the “serious and frequent disruption” to the Uist economy “brought about by technical faults and mechanical breakdowns” of ferries.

The “deteriorating resilience and reliability of the west coast’s ferry network” is causing “serious harm”, he said.

Alasdair Allan MSP.

He asked the minister “whether any attempt has been made to measure the financial and economic losses to the Uist community from ferry disruptions in 2022”.

Mr Allan has made it clear that he wants financial compensation for islanders affected by the ferry fiasco.

But the idea was rejected by Transport Scotland’s Alistair Thomson, replying on Jenny Gilruth’s behalf.

He said there are “no plans” for such a scheme.

‘Lengthy delay’

Mr Thomson began with an apology for the “lengthy” delay in the reply being issued.

While Mr Thomson confirms that there has been “no specific analysis of the financial and economic impacts from ferry disruption on the Uist community,” he says that ” the Scottish Government recognises the impact these disruptions have on island life.”

But while the Scottish Government might not have uncovered concrete figures, the Uist community decided earlier this year to find out for themselves how much the ferry closures have cost local businesses.

The MV Lord of the Isles.

Community landowners Stòras Uibhist commissioned a study after a two-week closure of the route between Lochboisdale and Mallaig in May.

There was a technical problem with the MV Lord of the Isles’ fire safety system. In his letter, Mr Allan noted that the MV Hebrides suffered a similar problem three times in the past year alone.

The study found evidence of around £648,000 in losses. The closure of the ferry route affected 91% of 395 surveyed businesses.

Compensation would ‘draw resources intended for ferry services’

Transport Scotland said that it would be “extremely challenging” to pay the businesses back.

Any such scheme, they say, “would ultimately draw resources otherwise intended for the operation of ferry services.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has spent over a hundred million pounds more than planned on the two unfinished ships at the heart of the ferries scandal.

Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.

MV Glenn Sannox and Hull 802 are still not ready to sail. This means that the “aging fleet” currently serving the Hebrides has no spare vessels.

Even as islanders heard that a compensation scheme was off the table, they were dealing with the latest affected ferry service.

Three separate faults were found on the MV Lord of the Isles in the past week.

‘Human costs’

And, as of Thursday, it is still unclear when the Lochboisdale to Mallaig sailing will be back on — and what the costs will be this time.

Mr Allan’s letter focused on the financial impact. But, he said, “the human costs will be more difficult to measure.”

“The longer island communities are made to wait for an appropriate and proportionate intervention, reflecting the gravity of the situation, the weaker our businesses grow and the less sustainable our communities become.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
MSP Alasdair Allan has asked Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth for compensation to help mitigate the effect of ferry closures on the Uist community. Image: Sandy McCook
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented