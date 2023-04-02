Watch as ‘lockdown’ Louis the osprey makes welcome return to Loch Arkaig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Watch as ‘lockdown’ Louis the osprey makes welcome return to Loch Arkaig

Fans are now crossing their fingers for the safe return of Louis’ mate Dorcha.

By Louise Glen
Louis the osprey has returned to Loch Arkaig. Image: Woodland Trust Scotland.
Louis the osprey has returned to Loch Arkaig. Image: Woodland Trust Scotland.

Louis the osprey delighted his online fans by making an early appearance on camera today.

Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating a live nest camera following Louis’ family life at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber since 2017, with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The osprey touched down at 12.26pm today, well ahead of his past schedule.

For the last two years he has arrived back from migration on April 11 with April 4 his earliest appearance until today.

Fans are now crossing their fingers for the safe return of Louis’ mate Dorcha.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “What a thrill to see an osprey back at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest. Here’s hoping for another glorious summer of action from the nest.

“We are delighted that support from our players allows people far and wide to enjoy this wild slice of highland forest life for so many years.”

In 2020 the camera became a huge lockdown hit and clocked up an audience of 400,000 worldwide as the livestream proved to be just the natural tonic people needed.

One poster on the site commented last week: “In the first lock down, living on my own, I thankfully stumbled across this site.

“The stunning views made me realise the world had not shrunk to the size of my study, and the comments section made me remember there was a good society out there, full of decent people.

“I genuinely found it therapeutic during those difficult times for us all. Now times are better I am, and will remain, a devoted osprey watcher. Let’s hope for a good year for all the ospreys and all of us.”

The Loch Arkaig livestreams can be viewed at a dedicated page on the Woodland Trust website. 

Woodland Trust Scotland and Arkaig Community Forest bought the woodland site in 2016 from Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.

Woodlands at Loch Arkaig. Image: Brodie Hood.

Their aim is to restore native woodland habitats; re-connect local people with the management and stewardship of the site; and use the woods to underpin sustainable rural development in the nearby communities of Achnacarry, Bunarkaig and Clunes.

Huge amounts of non-native timber is being removed from the forest in order to let the native pines, including Louis’ nesting tree, repopulate the site with their offspring.

Once osprey nesting season is over this year Woodland Trust will be deploying a barge to ferry lorries laden with non-native timber from the remotest part of the forest.

Caledonian pine forest

One of the most significant areas of remaining Caledonian pine forest, this will be the largest ancient woodland restoration undertaken by the Woodland Trust on land directly under its care.

British Commandos and Allied Special Forces including the Free French trained at Loch Arkaig during WWII.

Loch Arkaig was the location for a sequence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Harry, Hermione and Ron cling to a dragon as it flies above the forest before jumping off into the Loch below.

The forest is home to wild boar, sea eagles, golden eagles, ospreys, pine martens and deer amongst many other species. Steeped in history, the area is the ancestral home of Clan Cameron.

A consignment of gold sent from France to help fund the escape of Bonnie Prince Charlie is said to be hidden in the forest.

