Watch as ‘lockdown’ Louis the osprey makes welcome return to Loch Arkaig

Louis the osprey delighted his online fans by making an early appearance on camera today.

Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating a live nest camera following Louis’ family life at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber since 2017, with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The osprey touched down at 12.26pm today, well ahead of his past schedule.

For the last two years he has arrived back from migration on April 11 with April 4 his earliest appearance until today.

Fans are now crossing their fingers for the safe return of Louis’ mate Dorcha.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “What a thrill to see an osprey back at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest. Here’s hoping for another glorious summer of action from the nest.

“We are delighted that support from our players allows people far and wide to enjoy this wild slice of highland forest life for so many years.”

In 2020 the camera became a huge lockdown hit and clocked up an audience of 400,000 worldwide as the livestream proved to be just the natural tonic people needed.

One poster on the site commented last week: “In the first lock down, living on my own, I thankfully stumbled across this site.

“The stunning views made me realise the world had not shrunk to the size of my study, and the comments section made me remember there was a good society out there, full of decent people.

“I genuinely found it therapeutic during those difficult times for us all. Now times are better I am, and will remain, a devoted osprey watcher. Let’s hope for a good year for all the ospreys and all of us.”

The Loch Arkaig livestreams can be viewed at a dedicated page on the Woodland Trust website.

Woodland Trust Scotland and Arkaig Community Forest bought the woodland site in 2016 from Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.

Their aim is to restore native woodland habitats; re-connect local people with the management and stewardship of the site; and use the woods to underpin sustainable rural development in the nearby communities of Achnacarry, Bunarkaig and Clunes.

Huge amounts of non-native timber is being removed from the forest in order to let the native pines, including Louis’ nesting tree, repopulate the site with their offspring.

Once osprey nesting season is over this year Woodland Trust will be deploying a barge to ferry lorries laden with non-native timber from the remotest part of the forest.

Caledonian pine forest

One of the most significant areas of remaining Caledonian pine forest, this will be the largest ancient woodland restoration undertaken by the Woodland Trust on land directly under its care.

British Commandos and Allied Special Forces including the Free French trained at Loch Arkaig during WWII.

Loch Arkaig was the location for a sequence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Harry, Hermione and Ron cling to a dragon as it flies above the forest before jumping off into the Loch below.

The forest is home to wild boar, sea eagles, golden eagles, ospreys, pine martens and deer amongst many other species. Steeped in history, the area is the ancestral home of Clan Cameron.

A consignment of gold sent from France to help fund the escape of Bonnie Prince Charlie is said to be hidden in the forest.