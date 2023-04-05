‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by CalMac timetable changes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An island couple say they feel like “second-class citizens” after CalMac called off their lifeline ferry service in the run-up to their wedding.

Jane Ham and Graham Griffiths, who live on Coll, are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday.

The couple opted to host their wedding on the mainland in the Easter holidays to try to mitigate travel disruption for guests travelling by ferry.

However, in the weeks leading up to their wedding, CalMac announced a host of timetable changes impacting crossings between Oban, Coll and Tiree.

Guests have since been forced to make alternative arrangements to begin the 148-mile journey earlier than planned, leaving many out of pocket for food and accommodation bills.

Builders down tools due to ferry disruption

The couple, who currently live on the east of the island, are also in the process of building a house in the village of Arinagour.

They’ve said the ongoing disruption to lifeline ferry services has meant the build is falling behind schedule.

Mr Griffiths said: “Sub-contractors, for instance our roofer slater, plumber and electrician, have all tried to get in over the last fortnight and the ferries are just all fully booked.

“People are not going to drive up and risk missing a whole day’s work just for a chance to get on the ferry, so they need to get booked on. We are a bit behind schedule.”

The 39-year-old chef says the effects are hitting rural communities the hardest as accommodation and hospitality providers face a host of cancellations.

He added: “I work at the hotel as a head chef there. I know the tourism industry with the ferry fiasco the way it is, people are not being able to book on and off. We have had a lot of cancellations. I know the B&B is the same and probably most holiday lets as well.

“It’s a big part of the way of living. We need the tourism industry to survive and it’s just getting a bit ridiculous.”

‘You do feel massively undervalued’

His 40-year-old fiancee fears the future of rural communities could be in jeopardy as islanders are left feeling undervalued.

She says more investment is needed to create a reliable travel network in the region.

“We recently had, certainly in the last few weeks, a consultation on the islands,” the bride-to-be said.

“We had representatives from lots of different organisations including Transport Scotland and we were looking at repopulation.

“How do we encourage people to move to island communities and boost the populations there if they can’t sort out transport on and off the island? It is not really appealing, is it?

“We have got two boats that are sitting in a shipyard that is massively over budget and massively past the completion date already.

“You do feel massively undervalued living in these remote communities and just not able to travel on and off as you wish. It needs to be looked at quickly and efficiently.

“A lot of money needs to be put into sorting out the transport system because it’s not going to get any better and the problem’s not going to go away but what you are going to find is that people are going to start moving away from these rural communities because it is just not worth it.”

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment. I am sorry for the disruption this is causing to our customers and the communities we serve. Over 70% of our staff live and work in our communities and we understand how difficult this period has been.

“We are focused on returning vessels to service as soon as possible and returning to a normal service as quickly as we can. We will continue to keep customers updated on progress.”

CalMac changes

Friday sailings: Prior to the current disruption, we published the summer 2023 timetable, for all routes.

For Coll and Tiree, this meant sailings would be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, which do not operate in the winter.

With the disruption we are currently facing and the reduced number of vessels available, we had no option but to extend the winter timetable meaning no Coll and Tiree service on Wednesdays and Fridays.

As such, these sailings and subsequent bookings were cancelled.

Due to the demand on the route and the number of displaced customers, we reviewed vessel deployment and through changes to other service timetables, were able to reinstate the sailings until April 16.

Oban – Coll – Tiree plans: From the period Monday 10 April – Friday 12 May, MV Lord of the Isles will continue to operate the Oban – Coll – Tiree route following an amended timetable. View the amended timetable on our website. MV Clansman is expected to return to service from 13 May to resume normal summer timetable.