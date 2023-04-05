‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by CalMac timetable changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by CalMac timetable changes

The couple opted to host their wedding on the mainland in the Easter holidays to try to mitigate travel disruption for guests travelling by ferry.

By Michelle Henderson
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.

An island couple say they feel like “second-class citizens” after CalMac called off their lifeline ferry service in the run-up to their wedding.

Jane Ham and Graham Griffiths, who live on Coll, are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday.

The couple opted to host their wedding on the mainland in the Easter holidays to try to mitigate travel disruption for guests travelling by ferry.

However, in the weeks leading up to their wedding, CalMac announced a host of timetable changes impacting crossings between Oban, Coll and Tiree.

Guests have since been forced to make alternative arrangements to begin the 148-mile journey earlier than planned, leaving many out of pocket for food and accommodation bills.

Builders down tools due to ferry disruption

The couple, who currently live on the east of the island, are also in the process of building a house in the village of Arinagour.

They’ve said the ongoing disruption to lifeline ferry services has meant the build is falling behind schedule.

Mr Griffiths said: “Sub-contractors, for instance our roofer slater, plumber and electrician, have all tried to get in over the last fortnight and the ferries are just all fully booked.

“People are not going to drive up and risk missing a whole day’s work just for a chance to get on the ferry, so they need to get booked on. We are a bit behind schedule.”

The couple say islanders have been left feeling ‘massively undervalued living in remote communities’. Image: Jane Ham.

The 39-year-old chef says the effects are hitting rural communities the hardest as accommodation and hospitality providers face a host of cancellations.

He added: “I work at the hotel as a head chef there. I know the tourism industry with the ferry fiasco the way it is, people are not being able to book on and off. We have had a lot of cancellations. I know the B&B is the same and probably most holiday lets as well.

“It’s a big part of the way of living. We need the tourism industry to survive and it’s just getting a bit ridiculous.”

‘You do feel massively undervalued’

His 40-year-old fiancee fears the future of rural communities could be in jeopardy as islanders are left feeling undervalued.

She says more investment is needed to create a reliable travel network in the region.

“We recently had, certainly in the last few weeks, a consultation on the islands,” the bride-to-be said.

“We had representatives from lots of different organisations including Transport Scotland and we were looking at repopulation.

Jane Ham and Graham Griffiths pictured with their son Henry. Image: Jane Ham.

“How do we encourage people to move to island communities and boost the populations there if they can’t sort out transport on and off the island? It is not really appealing, is it?

“We have got two boats that are sitting in a shipyard that is massively over budget and massively past the completion date already.

“You do feel massively undervalued living in these remote communities and just not able to travel on and off as you wish. It needs to be looked at quickly and efficiently.

“A lot of money needs to be put into sorting out the transport system because it’s not going to get any better and the problem’s not going to go away but what you are going to find is that people are going to start moving away from these rural communities because it is just not worth it.”

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment. I am sorry for the disruption this is causing to our customers and the communities we serve. Over 70% of our staff live and work in our communities and we understand how difficult this period has been.

“We are focused on returning vessels to service as soon as possible and returning to a normal service as quickly as we can. We will continue to keep customers updated on progress.”

CalMac changes

Friday sailings: Prior to the current disruption, we published the summer 2023 timetable, for all routes.

For Coll and Tiree, this meant sailings would be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, which do not operate in the winter.

With the disruption we are currently facing and the reduced number of vessels available, we had no option but to extend the winter timetable meaning no Coll and Tiree service on Wednesdays and Fridays.

As such, these sailings and subsequent bookings were cancelled.

Due to the demand on the route and the number of displaced customers, we reviewed vessel deployment and through changes to other service timetables, were able to reinstate the sailings until April 16.

Oban – Coll – Tiree plans: From the period Monday 10 April – Friday 12 May, MV Lord of the Isles will continue to operate the Oban – Coll – Tiree route following an amended timetable. View the amended timetable on our website. MV Clansman is expected to return to service from 13 May to resume normal summer timetable.

 

 

