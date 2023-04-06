Emergency services called to collision on A95 at Avielochan, near Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are on their way to a collision on the A95 at Avielochan, after reports the carriageway was closed.

The incident happened around 1.15pm and drivers are being asked to take care when approaching the area.

The collision is north of Aviemore, on the Aviemore to Boat of Garten section of the road that links the A9 with the Moray coast.

It is the second incident in the area today, with an earlier accident on the A95 at Boat of Garten now cleared.

A post on Traffic Scotland‘s social media said: “A95 Avielochan – reports of a collision on the carriageway.

“Police are en-route. Take care on approach.”

More to follow.