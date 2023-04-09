Fire crews battle wildfire north of Ullapool

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to extinguish a wildfire north of the village of Achiltibuie near Ullapool yesterday afternoon.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were notified of a patch of grass on fire at around 2pm near the remote Highland west coast.

SFRS deployed six appliances to battle the flames, including two from Ullapool, and one from Dornoch, Dingwall, Aultbea and Balintore.

By the time crews arrived, the fire stretched 1.2 miles and had come within 400m of the small village of Reiff.

However, SFRS confirmed that no residents required evacuation due to the fire.

Crews continued to battle the flames and eventually brought the fire under control, with several appliances leaving the scene just after 9pm.

One crew is still currently on the scene monitoring the situation.