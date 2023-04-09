‘At this rate Barry Robson will be granted the freedom of the city by Christmas’ – Aberdeen fans react to victory against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen made it five wins in a row with a 2-0 victory against Kilmarnock.

The result, coupled with Hearts’ home defeat against St Mirren, saw the Dons move up to third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Duk netted both goals for the Dons in another impressive display under Barry Robson, who was going up against his mentor and former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes in the Killie dugout.

Unsurprisingly, the Dons supporters were full of praise after another satisying afternoon at Pittodrie.

Scott Wilkinson wrote: “Players celebrating winning throw-ins or goal kicks is great to see, and shows the unity and desire within the squad. We don’t always play pretty football, but we’re getting harder and harder to beat and that’s a great habit to get into. Rama is phenomenal. The work he puts in every week is incredible, his desire to succeed and his passion for the jersey is a beautiful thing.”

David Allen was pleaed to see Aberdeen getting things done. He wrote: “At this rate Robson will be granted freedom of the city by Xmas. Amazing turnaround.”

Ian Shepherd wrote: “Thought Clarkson was a class act but a good all-round performance.”

David Knowles added: “Outstanding! Ramadani MOTM today, incredible work rate and determination.”

David Davidson agreed, writing: “Ramadani seemed to be everywhere- he is a born leader.”

Why wait until the end of the season?

Mark Graham believes the Dons should get Robson signed up on a longer-term deal.

He wrote: “Give Robson a 3 year deal. What’s the point until the end of the season? The players appreciate him. He is a great talker. Plus he’s a fan of the club, it’s a no brainer.”

Craig Gardner agrees, writing: “Give Barry the job. Him and Agnew are making it work. He so deserves it.”

Adrian Ochai added: “Been a fantastic turnaround since sacking Goodwin. Looked to be going nowhere under him. Now look at the team under Robson.”

Danny Innes wrote: “Barry knows fitba. Hope he keeps improving and gets the job permanently. A winner.”

Michael Cruickshank wrote: “Did think Barry would be a stop gap till we found a manager but he is proving each week he is big enough for the job. His promotion and the emergence of McDonald, Pollock and Scales has improved us as a team beyond recognition. It has been a joy to watch these last couple of months and he has to be a serious consideration for the post full time along with his backroom staff.”

Gavin Murray agrees: “Waste of time waiting till the summer. Give him the job now! He more than deserves it!”

What’s it all about, Alfie?

Dons youngster Alfie Bavidge – who has been scoring goals for fun for the Dons development team – caught the eye as a second half substitute.

George Kidd wrote: “Really impressed by Bavidge but solid team performance now need to hold onto third spot.”

Btw, that 15 minute cameo from Alfie Bavidge…. pic.twitter.com/gjcV86Wvs0 — The ABZ Football Podcast ⭐⭐ (@AbzPodcast) April 8, 2023

Amy Lee Fraioli wrote: “Alfie Bavidge looks like he’s having the time of his life out there. This is what happens when you have a team that actually want to play for the shirt.”

Nathan Bruce added: “Barry Robson. I love your work. To introduce 16 year old Alfie Bavidge was a superb decision. The lad hasn’t looked out of place and he’ll go away with several hundred quid in his hipper in appearance and bonus money. Hearts imploding and Dons 3rd. Happy days.”

Read Ryan Cryle’s big match verdict here.