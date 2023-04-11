Affordable houses and community facilities plan will be a ‘game-changer’ for Assynt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Affordable houses and community facilities plan will be a ‘game-changer’ for Assynt

An award of £114,000 will take forward the 'model' development .

By John Ross
Site visit to Lochinver housing site Image Communities Housing Trust
A community-led project in Assynt has been awarded £114,000 to develop plans for affordable houses and other facilities.

The flagship project is seen as a model for other rural communities across Scotland.

The Assynt Development Trust (ADT) says affordable housing has been top of its list of priorities since its inception in 2018.

In 2021, it bought 55 acres of former glebe land between Lochinver and Glencanisp from the Church of Scotland. It had funds from the Scottish Land Fund and support from the Communities Housing Trust.

Demand for affordable housing

A housing needs assessment in 2019 showed strong demand for affordable housing for all ages. It also indicated businesses requiring accommodation for staff.

The 2011 Census identified around 27% of housing in the area was used as holiday accommodation or second homes.

The majority of local people believe those living or working in the area should be given priority for the new homes.

The new award will allow ADT to carry out a feasibility study and for a design team to develop plans for affordable housing and wider uses on the site.

It has received £50,000 from Crown Estate Scotland, £10,000 from both the Highland Council and the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund and £44,000 from the council’s Community Regeneration Fund.

View from the house site to Suilven. Image Assynt Development Trust

A steering group of local organisations is working together to map out the full potential of the site.

It will include 10 affordable homes in the first phase, with more planned in the longer term.

A path network, commercial units, crofts and education and training facilities are also planned.

A community drop-in event will be held on April 25 at Lochinver Village Hall.

A flagship project for Lochinver

ADT chairman Nigel Goldie said: “The board are excited to now be taking forward this significant development.

“We believe this will be a game-changer for housing development in Assynt. It will create wider opportunities, bringing economic and social benefits

“We have the land on which to do much more than housing. We will be looking for opportunities to bring the benefits of community ownership to the wider community.”

Ronnie MacRae, chief executive of CHT said he is pleased to see the crucial project gather momentum.

“This community-led development will be a flagship for the Lochinver area, meeting a range of needs and also acting as a model for other rural or island communities across Scotland.

“Being responsive to needs and tailoring in this way is absolutely crucial to ensuring ongoing economic and social sustainability of our rural places.”

Architects Oberlanders will undertake the design work and feasibility study.

They said: “While we are familiar with the challenges of rural construction in the Highlands, we strongly value the ambition to develop sustainable affordable housing aligned with integrated community projects.”

