Affordable houses and community facilities plan will be a ‘game-changer’ for Assynt

A community-led project in Assynt has been awarded £114,000 to develop plans for affordable houses and other facilities.

The flagship project is seen as a model for other rural communities across Scotland.

The Assynt Development Trust (ADT) says affordable housing has been top of its list of priorities since its inception in 2018.

In 2021, it bought 55 acres of former glebe land between Lochinver and Glencanisp from the Church of Scotland. It had funds from the Scottish Land Fund and support from the Communities Housing Trust.

Demand for affordable housing

A housing needs assessment in 2019 showed strong demand for affordable housing for all ages. It also indicated businesses requiring accommodation for staff.

The 2011 Census identified around 27% of housing in the area was used as holiday accommodation or second homes.

The majority of local people believe those living or working in the area should be given priority for the new homes.

The new award will allow ADT to carry out a feasibility study and for a design team to develop plans for affordable housing and wider uses on the site.

It has received £50,000 from Crown Estate Scotland, £10,000 from both the Highland Council and the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund and £44,000 from the council’s Community Regeneration Fund.

A steering group of local organisations is working together to map out the full potential of the site.

It will include 10 affordable homes in the first phase, with more planned in the longer term.

A path network, commercial units, crofts and education and training facilities are also planned.

A community drop-in event will be held on April 25 at Lochinver Village Hall.

A flagship project for Lochinver

ADT chairman Nigel Goldie said: “The board are excited to now be taking forward this significant development.

“We believe this will be a game-changer for housing development in Assynt. It will create wider opportunities, bringing economic and social benefits

“We have the land on which to do much more than housing. We will be looking for opportunities to bring the benefits of community ownership to the wider community.”

Ronnie MacRae, chief executive of CHT said he is pleased to see the crucial project gather momentum.

“This community-led development will be a flagship for the Lochinver area, meeting a range of needs and also acting as a model for other rural or island communities across Scotland.

“Being responsive to needs and tailoring in this way is absolutely crucial to ensuring ongoing economic and social sustainability of our rural places.”

Architects Oberlanders will undertake the design work and feasibility study.

They said: “While we are familiar with the challenges of rural construction in the Highlands, we strongly value the ambition to develop sustainable affordable housing aligned with integrated community projects.”

