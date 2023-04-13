‘Journey into the Cosmos’: Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with international DJs on the decks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islanders on Coll are to play host to a pop-up disco in their village hall.

The first batch of 60 tickets for the “journey into the cosmos” event on the island have already sold out.

The event is being promoted by Detour Discotheque and is a two-night event for 250 people.

The event is styled like a ’70s New York City nightclub, and will this year make its home at An Cridhe, Coll’s community centre.

Coll has a resident population of 220 people, with workers swelling the population on the island for the tourism season.

The island is no stranger to celebrity visitors with Lewis Capaldi visiting the island last December.

The first batch of tickets to attend the nightclub were priced at £80, the second batch are £95. Organisers said there was a significant discount for Coll’s residents.

Tickets can be purchased via Detour Discotheque’s website.

What’s on

September 22 at Coll Hotel: Join a cast of special guest DJs for a welcome party in the garden of the Coll Hotel and watch as the stars appear over Arinagour Bay.

September 23 at An Cridhe: Detour Discotheque opens with residents spinning retro disco and world music and a pulsing show from Glasgow-based synthesiser savages Free Love.

September 24 at An Cridhe: A Scottish knees-up courtesy of the Coll Cosmic Ceilidh Band, followed by a sonic journey into the unknown led by Afro-futurist producer and DJ Auntie Flo.

More acts are yet to be announced.

Promising a “wormhole”, event organiser Jonny Ensall described Coll as being famous for its star-filled skies.

He told DJ Mag: “Detour Discotheque is back for another spellbinding weekend.

“The event is a wormhole that opens in unexpected places around planet Earth, and this year that cosmic phenomenon is happening on Coll – a tiny Scottish island famous for its star-filled skies.

“It’s all about community – bringing disco-lovers and Coll residents together for two nights of unabashed joy, amid plenty of stunning nature and with the Milky Way to admire above us.”

Last year the pop-up nightclub, described as being the world’s “most remote”, opened in Þingeyri in Iceland’s Westfjords, an Icelandic fishing village.

Islanders will have discounted tickets available to them at community centre An Cridhe before the event takes place.

The second batch of tickets will be available online in the next few weeks.