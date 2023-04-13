‘Journey into the Cosmos’: Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with international DJs on the decks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Journey into the Cosmos’: Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with international DJs on the decks

The event, to be held in September, has more tickets than islanders.

By Louise Glen
Isle of Coll. Image Supplied.
Isle of Coll. Image Supplied.

Islanders on Coll are to play host to a pop-up disco in their village hall.

The first batch of 60 tickets for the “journey into the cosmos” event on the island have already sold out.

The event is being promoted by Detour Discotheque and is a two-night event for 250 people.

The event is styled like a ’70s New York City nightclub, and will this year make its home at An Cridhe, Coll’s community centre.

Coll has a resident population of 220 people, with workers swelling the population on the island for the tourism season.

The island is no stranger to celebrity visitors with Lewis Capaldi visiting the island last December.

The first batch of tickets to attend the nightclub were priced at £80, the second batch are £95. Organisers said there was a significant discount for Coll’s residents.

Tickets can be purchased via Detour Discotheque’s website.

What’s on

  • September 22 at Coll Hotel: Join a cast of special guest DJs for a welcome party in the garden of the Coll Hotel and watch as the stars appear over Arinagour Bay.
  • September 23 at An Cridhe: Detour Discotheque opens with residents spinning retro disco and world music and a pulsing show from Glasgow-based synthesiser savages Free Love.
  • September 24 at An Cridhe: A Scottish knees-up courtesy of the Coll Cosmic Ceilidh Band, followed by a sonic journey into the unknown led by Afro-futurist producer and DJ Auntie Flo.

More acts are yet to be announced.

The Isle of Coll. Image: Supplied.

Promising a “wormhole”, event organiser Jonny Ensall described Coll as being famous for its star-filled skies.

He told DJ Mag: “Detour Discotheque is back for another spellbinding weekend.

“The event is a wormhole that opens in unexpected places around planet Earth, and this year that cosmic phenomenon is happening on Coll – a tiny Scottish island famous for its star-filled skies.

“It’s all about community – bringing disco-lovers and Coll residents together for two nights of unabashed joy, amid plenty of stunning nature and with the Milky Way to admire above us.”

Last year the pop-up nightclub, described as being the world’s “most remote”,  opened in Þingeyri in Iceland’s Westfjords, an Icelandic fishing village.

Islanders will have discounted tickets available to them at community centre An Cridhe before the event takes place.

The second batch of tickets will be available online in the next few weeks.

