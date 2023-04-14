Concerns grow for boy, 15, missing from Highland town for two days

An urgent appeal for information has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was reported missing from Invergordon.

James Carr was last seen in the Highland town at about 5.55pm on Wednesday in the Fraser Road area.

Concerns are now growing for his welfare and police have launched an investigation to try and trace the teen.

James is 5ft 4ins, of average build and when he was last seen in Invergordon he was wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and black jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 0076 from April 11.