Orkney council finally adds climate change issues to its risk register – but not everyone is happy about its rating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney council finally adds climate change issues to its risk register – but not everyone is happy about its rating

Councillor says he'd be happy if net zero and carbon neutral were removed from the council's vocabulary.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney climate change
Orkney, looking out across to the first Churchill barrier. Image: Andrew Stewart

Orkney council has recognised climate change in its risk register – almost four years after it declared a climate emergency.

Councillors on the Policy and Resources committee were told about the addition to the register at a meeting this week.

Climate change now sits as the fourth-highest risk to the council and its services, according to a rating of 20 given by officers.

Only transport, economic stability, and economic risks sit higher than it.

While no on one the committee opposed the addition to the risk register, councillor Duncan Tullock did ask why climate change was given a higher rating than risks to the workforce, cyber security, or childcare services.

The councillor also asked why, when the new council plan has climate-related goals resulting net zero, it is noted in the risk register that the move to net zero would require funding and resourcing “beyond the council’s capability”.

Mr Tullock said: “What are you going to do? What are the risks to Orkney that outweigh your children or your workforce, which we all know we have problems with?”

Councillor Duncan Tullock. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

The council’s head of property, asset management, and facilities Kenny MacPherson answered.

He said climate change was given a high rating because of the risk it posed to Orkney’s ability to produce and supply food and drink.

Councillor asks why climate change poses a bigger risk to Orkney council than other issues

Mr Macpherson: said: “When the risk was being written a lot of consideration came around the impact on the Orkney business community and their ability to do what Orkney does best.

“This would be the production of food and drink which relies on a supply chain relying on appropriate weather conditions.

“If the climate does change significantly, we’re facing significant amounts of flood risk. This included surface water flooding on our roads and in fields.

“The issues you raise on the cost of delivering net zero; that’s the other side of the coin.

“We have targets to transform how we do energy, heating, and how we move on from reliance on carbon.”

However, Mr Macpherson said these changes didn’t come without a cost both in terms of finances and time.

Mr Tullock accepted this answer. But he said he still took issue with the idea that climate change risks are held so high.

He said this was because they “may happen” but “we don’t see them happening”.

He said: “We see children’s services problems, we see staffing problems.

“To make me happy, we could remove four words from the council vocabulary that would improve things in my opinion.

“These are ‘net zero’ and ‘carbon neutral.'”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter says she can't wait for fans to hear her new album Songs Written for Piano. Image: Kaity Krone.
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod takes on Harry Styles for top songwriting award
Tara Jaffray, owner of Corner on the Square in Beauly with one of the reusable cups, and Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland reusable cup scheme launched at NC500 businesses to reduce waste ahead of busy…
Locator of Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 01/02/2017
'Very reckless' drunken aerosol prank burned sleeping party-goer
Coastguard officers are assisting police at the cordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Unexploded bomb discovered propping open door in Stornoway house clearance
The Corran Ferry which runs from Corran to Nether Lochaber across Loch Linnhe is currently out of action due to mechanical and maintenance problems. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Military experts on site to assess if they can help Highland Council run temporary…
Orkney tree preservation
Rare tree preservation order for Orkney site
Seaforth Restaurant
Highland housing crisis forces Ullapool restaurant to buy its own motel for staff

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]