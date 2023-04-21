Woman and dog rescued from mud on shore of Beauly Firth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman and her dog were rescued after getting stuck in mud today.

The woman and her Rottweiler got into difficulty on the north shore of the Beauly Firth, near Charleston Village in North Kessock.

Coastguards got the call at about 8.30am and requested back-up from the fire service.

Teams from Inverness, Nairn and Cromarty were sent to the woman’s aid, and assisted firefighters to get the woman and her dog back to dry land.

An ambulance also attended to assess the casualty.

Her condition is unknown.