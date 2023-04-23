Jamie Crowe enters the history books with Run Balmoral hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Crowe enters the history books with Run Balmoral hat-trick

The Dundee athlete completed a unique treble at the Deeside event.

By Danny Law
Jamie Crowe took first place in both the 5K and 10K. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jamie Crowe took first place in both the 5K and 10K. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jamie Crowe flew into the record books with a series of stunning performances at this weekend’s Run Balmoral meeting which attracted more than 4,000 runners to Deeside.

The 27-year-old Dundee-based athlete, who represents Central AC, opened up by demonstrating a razor sharp turn of speed to smash the course record in Saturday’s Harbour Energy 5k, clocking 14min 20secs to slash four seconds off the previous mark set by Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) 12 months earlier. And this was done despite losing his lead after going off-course at one point.

Elgin-based Lachlan Oates (Shettleston Harriers) finished in the silver medal position for the second year in a row when completing the course in 14:45, and former Scottish 1500m track champion Michael Ferguson (Aberdeen AAC), competing at Balmoral for the first time, took third spot in 15:03. Neither could live with Crowe’s pace.

Then, with little more than 60 minutes of recovery, Crowe was back on the starting line, this time for the Stena Drilling 10k which follows a route widely acknowledged as being one of the toughest in the country. This time he shrugged off his opponents with a performance that was oozing with power and strength, to produce another clear-cut victory. His time of 31:54 saw him finish well clear of Aberdeen AAC’s Myles Edwards (32:54) and Aaron Odentz (33:44).

But he wasn’t finished. After a good overnight rest, Crowe returned for the Bristow 15 mile trail race, cruising to a relaxed victory in 1hr 22min 26sec, finishing three minutes ahead of Metro Aberdeen’s Kyle Greig.

The 10K men’s podium, from left, second-place Myles Edwards, first-place Jamie Crowe and third-place Aaron Odentz. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

No-one has previously won this incredible treble at the Balmoral meeting which is now in its 24th year.

Crowe said: “I’m preparing for next month’s Great Britain team trial for the world mountain running championships so I just want to do as many races as possible to find out about my fitness. I came up to Ballater for the week and decided to make the most of it.

“I was surprised to get the 5k record as I went a wee bit off course. I went straight on at the point where we were meant to turn. Fortunately, Michael Ferguson called me back so I only lost five or six seconds.

“I was surprised my legs felt fine in the 10k as well although the hill was a bit of a surprise. I had been told about it but never realised just how much of a climb it is. But I’m training for mountain running, so it probably did me good. It’s a nice course with most of it off road, which is good.

“And I enjoyed the 15 miler as well. It’s a stunning course and there’s another surprisingly tough hill near the end.”

The perfect birthday present

GB international Meryl Cooper (Deeside Runners) made a late surge to claim top spot in the women’s division of the Bristow 15 mile trail race with a time of 1:45:29. Harriet Cross was runner-up in 1:47:27 and Mhairi McAllister was third in 1:48:28.

Contance Nankivell celebrated her 23rd birthday by winning the women’s division of the Harbour Energy 5k in a personal best time of 17:11. The Edinburgh University student, who comes from Strathpeffer, was competing in the Deeside event for the first time since finishing third in 2015.

More than 4,000 runnrs took part in the race. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s a long time since I’ve been here but I took part every year when I was at school, from about age 10 to 15. This is the first chance I’ve had to come back since going to university.

“It’s a great way to start my birthday and I’m very happy with my time. It’s my first race for a while as I picked up a hip injury in February so it’s good to put in a decent performance.

“I’m now looking forward to next month’s Scottish 5k and 10k road championships.”

Gemma Cormack (Moray Road Runners) won the battle of the new mums to take second position in 17:57 while Jenny Bannerman (Inverness Harriers) was third in 18:11. Cormack has been a regular competitor at Balmoral over the years, winning the secondary schools race in 2006 and the 5k title in 2015.

She said: “My daughter was born last May while Jenny’s son came along five weeks later, so it’s good to see we are both getting back into it. I really enjoyed the run.”

Bannerman also has a fine record at Balmoral, having won the 5k in 2016 and 2018, and she’s been runner-up on a further three occasions.

Nicola MacDonald (Metro Aberdeen) won the women’s division of the Stena Drilling 10k, recording 38:41 to finish comfortably ahead of Clubmate Chloe Gray (40:20) and Moira Davie (Forres Harriers, 43:22).

Nicola Macdonald won the women’s 10k. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The late withdrawl of the 2022 champion and course record holder Ginie Barand, opened the door for MacDonald to step up one place from last year.

She said: “It’s a bit of a bittersweet feeling as I’d have liked Ginie to be here, but I hope she gets over her injury quickly. I really enjoy this race as there’s no pressure on chasing a fast time, it’s just all about putting in the effort.”

Aberdeen’s Ian Russell won the Apollo duathlon in 1:19:10 with the 2022 champion Sam Milton (Moray Road Runners) second in 1:20:08 while Ballater’s Dan Whitehead was third in 1:23:09.

Jenny Stanning (Metro Aberdeen) put in a powerful performance to lift the women’s title in 1:36:58. She was followed by Suzanne Matonti (Torphins) in 1:43:39 and Estera Zak (Fleet Feet) in 1:45:45.

Sam Milton (Moray Road Runners) won the AberNecessities Devil of Deeside Challenge for the second year in a row. He completed the daunting task of tackling the 5k, 10k, duathlon and 15 mile trail race in a combined time of 3:47:47. Estera Zak lifted the women’s title in 4:52:05.

Harry Jackson (Aberdeen AAC) won the Bristow 3 mile trail race in 19:37 while Caris Strachan (Newburgh Dunes) retained the women’s crown in 23:11.

Alex Henthorn (Harlaw Academy) showed outstanding form to outpace his rivals in the NFU Mutual secondary schools’ 2.5k. The Aberdeen AAC runner stopped the clock at 7:43 to finish 16 seconds clear of his clubmate Struan McKay (Hazlehead Academy) who outsprinted Gala Harriers’ Gregor Adamson (St Mary’s Melrose) by two seconds to take the silver medal position.

There was more success for Aberdeen AAC when Jessica Needs, a student at Peterhead Academy, won the girls’ race in 8:19. She had finished second in 2022. Emily Christie (St Mungo’s High),from Falkirk Victoria Harriers, who equalled the course record when winning the primary schools race in 2022, stepped up a level and did admirably to finish second in 8:29. Rhian Birnie (Inverurie Academy), who represents Metro Aberdeen Running Club, was third for the second year in a row, in 8:57. The 2022 champion Hope Thomson (Banchory Academy) was fourth in 9:04.

Patrick Kennedy, a pupil at Banchory school, led the way in the MPH primary schools 1.5k, clocking 5:46 to finish 13 seconds ahead of Cullen Bowie (Old Rayne School) while Joe Murray (Strathburn School) was a further five seconds behind in third position.

Braemar’s Eilidh Murdoch topped the podium in the girls’ 1.5K, recording 6:00. It’s an impressive time, bettered by only one runner in the boys race. Zoe Bichen (Drumoak school) was second in 6:30 with Rachel Fitzpatrick (Hazlehead School) third in 6:46.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented