Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’

Orkney Islands Council offered support to pupils.

By Louise Glen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.

Tributes have been paid after the death of two young people in Orkney.

Flowers have been laid in memory of two young people, understood to be a pupil and  former pupil of Kirkwall Grammar School.

The families of the young pair have asked for privacy.

Orkney Islands Council has asked any pupils grieving the loss of their friends to get in touch with guidance teachers.

Tankerness Garden, Kirkwall. Image: Supplied.

Tributes in memory of the teenagers have been laid at Tankerness Gardens, near Groatie Hoose.

‘With great sadness’

It is understood the young woman was on exam leave from Kirkwall Grammar School, and the young man was training for a branch of the armed forces.

A spokeswoman from Orkney Islands Council said: “It is with great sadness that we reflect on the tragic deaths of two young people within our community.

“We’re sure you will join us in saying that our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all their friends and families at this unimaginably difficult time.

“This has been a difficult week for our young people and families, and schools are working with the education directorate and partner agencies to ensure steps are taken to support pupils as necessary.

“Guidance teams will be available throughout the day and additional support, including counselling and access to our educational psychology team, will be available for the foreseeable future.”

She continued: “Pupils and families who wish to access support whilst on study leave should contact their school directly.

“We urge young people that if they are in distress to reach out for help or support.

“Please respect the families at this extremely difficult time.”

Anyone who is struggling and in need of someone to talk can call The Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Alternatively call Breathing Space on 0800 838587.

