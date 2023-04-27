Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash

A petition has been launched to calling on High Life Highland to reverse its decision to close the gallery.

By Ross Hempseed
Thurso Art Gallery to close to save costs for High Life Highland. Image: Google Maps.
Thurso Art Gallery to close to save costs for High Life Highland. Image: Google Maps.

The intent to close Thurso Art Gallery has led to backlash from the community who say the Caithness art community is “thriving”.

High Life Highland (HLH) announced the gallery would be closing in an effort to save money.

However, residents argue the gallery is still “fit for purpose” attracting touring exhibitions and providing a space for local Caithness artists.

The art gallery offers a “fresh and exciting” programme using connections with large institutions such as V&A Dundee and the Fleming Collection.

Following the announcement, a petition was started by John McCartney, gathering signatures from people who want the gallery to remain open as a community asset.

Mr McCartney says Caithness has a “thriving art community” with the Society of Caithness Artists having more than 70 members.

Thurso Art Gallery closing to save money.

The petition read: “Local artists benefit not only from having a professionally run space where their own art can be shown but also from the wide variety of exhibitions which they would otherwise have to travel miles out of the county for.

“It’s important for artists’ career development to have access to these and so the closure will negatively affect those who are less able to make a journey to Inverness, Edinburgh or London.”

The gallery also offers an additional space for art students from the nearby Thurso College to display their work to the community.

The closure could negatively impact students and their artistic journey by limiting local art spaces.

Hi Folks,Hope you can all help us and sign this petition to save Thurso Art Gallery from Closure. Any help would be really appreciated.

Posted by GMB Highland and Islands Branch on Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Thurso Art Gallery also underwent a major renovation in 2015, with self-healing walls, black-out shutters and a professional lighting set-up for exhibitions.

The petition urges people to get behind the efforts to save the gallery, arguing it shows “art and culture in the north Highlands are thriving”.

As GMB organiser Mr McCartney has made union members aware of the planned closure and ask local elected officials to oppose the decision by HLH.

Several comments on the petition page say art is “vital” for communities and emphasize the importance of art in helping with mental health.

‘Difficult decisions’ taken by High Life Highland.

A spokesman for HLH said:: “Like many organisations, HLH has seen its operating costs rising against a challenging cost-of-living-crisis backdrop for its users.

“This has meant the charity has had to take some difficult decisions as part of its budget setting for the current year.

“The charity has taken the decision to cease the programming and operations at the Thurso Art Gallery as part of that process in an agreement between High Life Highland and the Highland Council.

“High Life Highland commits to making the gallery space available to local community groups and artists wishing to mount their own exhibitions in the local area.”

