Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash

The intent to close Thurso Art Gallery has led to backlash from the community who say the Caithness art community is “thriving”.

High Life Highland (HLH) announced the gallery would be closing in an effort to save money.

However, residents argue the gallery is still “fit for purpose” attracting touring exhibitions and providing a space for local Caithness artists.

The art gallery offers a “fresh and exciting” programme using connections with large institutions such as V&A Dundee and the Fleming Collection.

Following the announcement, a petition was started by John McCartney, gathering signatures from people who want the gallery to remain open as a community asset.

Mr McCartney says Caithness has a “thriving art community” with the Society of Caithness Artists having more than 70 members.

The petition read: “Local artists benefit not only from having a professionally run space where their own art can be shown but also from the wide variety of exhibitions which they would otherwise have to travel miles out of the county for.

“It’s important for artists’ career development to have access to these and so the closure will negatively affect those who are less able to make a journey to Inverness, Edinburgh or London.”

The gallery also offers an additional space for art students from the nearby Thurso College to display their work to the community.

The closure could negatively impact students and their artistic journey by limiting local art spaces.

Thurso Art Gallery also underwent a major renovation in 2015, with self-healing walls, black-out shutters and a professional lighting set-up for exhibitions.

The petition urges people to get behind the efforts to save the gallery, arguing it shows “art and culture in the north Highlands are thriving”.

As GMB organiser Mr McCartney has made union members aware of the planned closure and ask local elected officials to oppose the decision by HLH.

Several comments on the petition page say art is “vital” for communities and emphasize the importance of art in helping with mental health.

‘Difficult decisions’ taken by High Life Highland.

A spokesman for HLH said:: “Like many organisations, HLH has seen its operating costs rising against a challenging cost-of-living-crisis backdrop for its users.

“This has meant the charity has had to take some difficult decisions as part of its budget setting for the current year.

“The charity has taken the decision to cease the programming and operations at the Thurso Art Gallery as part of that process in an agreement between High Life Highland and the Highland Council.

“High Life Highland commits to making the gallery space available to local community groups and artists wishing to mount their own exhibitions in the local area.”