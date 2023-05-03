Invergordon Golf Club given £8k to replace equipment shed damaged during winter storms

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port of Cromarty has donated £8,000 to Invergordon Golf Club to replace its damaged equipment shed.

In February 2022, the shed, which houses buggies, trolleys and other outdoor equipment, was severely damaged during the winter storms.

The back portion of the shed was left open to the elements and some larger equipment had to be stored somewhere less suitable.

The club, run by volunteers, has received an £8,000 donation from Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) to build a brand-new shed to replace the old one.

It comes as part of the port’s community sponsorship programme, which helps local organisations and causes with funding.

The fund aims to “safeguard and develop” the nine communities that sit on the Cromarty Firth, including Alness, Invergordon and Cromarty.

Donation a boost to the club.

Invergordon Golf Club committee member Jill Sharp said: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the Port of Cromarty Firth for their significant contribution towards a much-needed new trolley shed for the club.

“The new shed will ensure that members have a safe place to store their trolleys and will also provide a home for the club’s four buggies, which help to make our course more accessible.”

As a non-profit organisation, Invergordon Golf Club offers free memberships to young golfers and has recently reached 300 members.

PoCF chief executive, Bob Buskie, said: “The port takes great pride in seeing the fantastic work that our Community Sponsorship Programme enables others to carry out within the community.

“Invergordon Golf Club is run by volunteers who play a leading role in supporting their local community.

“The club regularly hosts charity events and fundraisers free of charge and actively encourages people of all ages to get involved in sport.”