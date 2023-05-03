Nairn County pull out of North Caledonian League as club’s reserve numbers are reduced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County reserves will not compete in next season’s North Caledonian League – with the club’s focus switching to “quality over quantity”.

The Highland League side have reviewed their player development pathway and say they have “changed their philosophy”, leading to the decision to leave the NCL set-up.

The fear a scaled-back reserve pool would lead to not being able to fulfil NCL fixtures was a top consideration for the club, whose first-team finished seventh in the Breedon Highland League last month.

Danger of failing to meet fixtures

The reserve side has been a three-term project for Nairn, and they have weighed up the pros and cons as they aim to develop more players capable of making a real push for first-team action.

A club statement said: “A number of our reserve team squad from last season are now a few years into their 20s and will be leaving the club, having not progressed to the first-team.

“This will leave us with a very reduced reserve team squad and that, along with potential restrictions on our team selection being voted in at the AGM of the North Caledonian League, would leave us unable to guarantee that we could fulfil all fixtures.

“This is not a position we wish to put our coaching staff in, or other member clubs of the North Caledonian League.

“Now we will focus our energies on the development of our young players who have shown the required levels of ability, attitude and desire to potentially play for our first-team, and who we believe have the best opportunity of progressing to that level.

“We have discussed the next stage of their development with these players, which will potentially involve loan moves to aid progress.

“We will carry out a review in 12 months and revisit this decision.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to the North Caledonian League and all member clubs for accommodating us over the last three seasons.”

Three years in North Caley League

In 2020/21, Nairn played in a B League within the NCL, with the division split in two due to Covid restrictions, and they finished runners-up to Alness United.

The year after, they were eighth overall in an 11-club division, and last season they finished 11th out of 13 with 16 points on the board.