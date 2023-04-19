Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to ‘urgently’ be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to ‘urgently’ be released

Caithness protest group want Highland Council to release a road condition paper to be aired.

By Louise Glen
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.

Two former area police commanders have urged Highland Council to share the findings of a roads condition survey.

There is growing anger about the potholes across the region, and now road safety campaigners are demanding to know what the local authority is planning to to do about conditions.

The local authority received its annual survey report in December, but have so far refused to share the findings – insisting they need more time to assess them.

It said it would publish the report in a paper to councillors.

The findings of an independent inspection of all 32 local authority non-trunk routes are published each year.

A dozen complaints a week

The report measures the extent of repairs required and rate local authority improve those roads in a league table.

Matthew Reiss, a serving Highland councillor and Ian Gregory the co-founder of campaign group Caithness Roads Recovery want to see the results published, or they say they will go to the information commissioner.

Mr Gregory said: “I have two simple questions: when are you going to publish the report? And what position does Highland Council occupy?”

STV News on Monday will be interesting. We did an interview yesterday. A few posts today, because I have commitments all…

Posted by Caithness Roads Recovery on Saturday, 15 April 2023

Highland Council has invested an extra £20m investment in the past two years on roads.

Mr Reiss, who represents Thurso and Northwest Caithness, said: “I have 10 or a dozen complaints a week about the roads, sometimes more.

“Only this morning someone in Thurso phoned me to say that a person had tripped in a pothole and fractured an ankle.

“That is not only a cause for concern for that person, but a cost to the NHS and if they go on to sue, a cost to the council as well.

This is secrecy

“This report should have been reported in November or December as it was in the last two years.

“I think it is similar to the what is going on at at national level. This is secrecy. I am sure it is in the public interest to see what is going on with roads in the region.”

Mr Reiss said he was briefed on the numbers of complaints about the roads across the whole region. He said at present they stood at around 22,000 a year.

Councillor Matthew Reiss

He continued: “The impact on officers of dealing with these complaints are likely to pay their toll.

“These problems with roads could all be sorted. Highland people are polite, but they are so exercised by the situation with roads, they are beginning to lose patience and are now angry.”

Caithness Roads Recovery has shared its concerns in a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf, urging him to provide emergency funding for routes that include the North Coast 500.

In a statement, Highland Council said: “The results are currently being analysed and are not yet publicly available.

“A members briefing will be prepared as soon as the results are ready.

“Highland Road Network is considerably larger than other local authorities and more analysis is required.”

The annual report named Moray Council as the third best in Scotland.

