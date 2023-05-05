Overnight resurfacing works on A9 could add one hour to journeys

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two stretches of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road are due to be closed overnight for roadworks.

Bear Scotland is doing the resurfacing works in the Highlands on the A9 at Cambusavie, near Golspie, and at Berriedale during May.

Both closures will run overnight from 8pm to 6am with 30mph speed limits in place during the works.

Cambusavie: Five nights from Tuesday, May 9 to Sunday, May 14. No work on Saturday, May 13.

Berriedale: Three nights from Monday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 17.

Diversion during A9 resurfacing works

However, due to the length of the diversion via Lairg, amnesty periods will also be run at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am for vehicles to be escorted through the affected area.

The diversion will add about 40 miles to a drive from Inverness to Wick, and Google estimates driving times will increase by about 75 minutes.

Families in Caithness have already warned about the length of journeys from the north to Inverness for babies to be delivered.

All resurfacing works on the A9 at Berriedale and near Golspie is due to be completed by Thursday, May 18.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These surfacing projects on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The overnight closures are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow widths of the road at these locations.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and by providing amnesty periods for traffic to pass.”