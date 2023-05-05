Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are tackling a wide-spread hill fire in Mallaig.

Emergency services were first alerted to the blaze at about 8pm last night.

Two appliances were sent to the incident, with crews working overnight to tackle the flames.

They currently remain at the scene to monitor the situation.

Aerial view of the hill fire in Mallaig. Posted by Pawel Cymbalista on Thursday, 4 May 2023

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Angus MacDonald saw the fire while travelling to Portree.

He said: “Everyone waiting for the Calmac ferry from Mallaig to Skye was watching the flames.

“The Fort William appliance was there, watching in case the wind changed direction towards the housing.

“There was a big fire along Locheilt last night too, certainly a bad spring for hill fires.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to a hill fire in Mallaig at 8.15pm on Thursday, May 4.

“Two appliances were first sent to the scene, one of which from Mallaig.

“Two other appliances – one from Fort William and Strontian – were later deployed there. They remain at the scene.

“We are currently monitoring the situation due to the location of the fire.”

Hills above Mallaig well alight tonight Posted by Donald MacDonald on Thursday, 4 May 2023

More to follow.