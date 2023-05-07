Families turn out for Cawdor’s Big Picnic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families turn out for Cawdor’s Big Picnic

Street parties and picnic events have been taking place across the UK for a second day of coronation celebrations.

By Michelle Henderson
Gavin and Jil Nicol celebrate the coronation of King at the Big Cawdor Picnic. Image: Jasperimage.

Coronation celebrations were in full swing in Cawdor as crowds turned out for the village’s big picnic.

The old school playground, to the rear of the former Cawdor Primary School, was packed with families and neighbours on Sunday, enjoying the warm spring weather.

Music filled the air as the live band entertained the crowd while children of all ages ran about playing games.

The grounds were decorated in bunting with some attendees going all out and wearing Union Jack hats and crowns.

<br />The grounds were decorated in bunting with some attendees going all out and wearing Union Jack hats and crowns. Image: Jasperimage.

‘This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity’

Philip Arkell, managing agent for Cawdor Estate was one of the organisers behind the Big Lunch.

He recently moved 550 miles from West Berkshire to Nairnshire and said the people of Cawdor have been “charming and very welcoming”.

Speaking to The P&J, he said the coronation was the perfect opportunity to get the community together.

The live band put on a stellar performance in the grounds of the old school playground as crowds enjoyed a picnic. Image: Jasperimage.

He said: “It was the idea of somebody in the village, but it needed some leadership and some help, so Lizzie Rose spearheaded this with a little bit of help from Cawdor Estate.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something and as a small community, having the chance for a happy celebration, it’s important to grab it as they don’t come around all the time.”

Princess Fiona proves face painting isn’t just for kids at the Big Cawdor Picnic. Image: Jasperimage

Coronation cupcakes and champagne were handed out for a toast to the royal couple.

They were also performances from Highland dancers and a local piper.

Hazel Cullen from Nairn (right) has enjoyed a weekend of coronation celebrations with her friends, including at the big picnic at Cawdor. Image: Jasperimage.

Celebrations in full swing in Cawdor

Hazel Cullen, from Nairn, was among the attendees and it was one of a number of events she has attended over the weekend.

She said: “It’s been really good, and it’s been nice seeing folk as well.

“We were at the Westerlea Hotel in Nairn for a right royal quiz night. It was good fun, and it was busy.

“We just want to celebrate as I don’t think we’ll ever get a chance again in our lifetime. It’s nice to get out in a party atmosphere.”

Families enjoyed the warm summer weather and a host of entertainment, from live music to Highland dancers. Image: Jasperimage.

Jane Babey, 54, a pupil support assistant at Cawdor Primary School, attended with her daughter Natasha, 25, and her two-year-old grandson Hunter.

She said: “It’s been brilliant to get the community out and mingling.”

Jane Babey with her daughter Natasha and grandson Hunter at the Cawdor’s community Big Picnic event. Image: Jasperimage.

David Gleaves, 40, from Nairn was out with his 10-year-old daughter Tilly when they came across the big picnic by chance.

“We went to the car boot sale and then we saw this, and the lady explained that it was on, it’s been really good,” he said. “It’s a good community get-together and the kids are having a nice time.

“For me, it’s about showing my daughter what it is all about and when there are events like this, it brings people together.”

Jenny Rose-Miller of Cawdor Heritage Group created a small exhibition in the old school hall, looking at English and Scottish monarchy. Image: Jasperimage.

Old School exhibition

Jenny Rose-Miller, of Cawdor Heritage Group, created a small exhibition in the old school hall, showcasing English and Scottish monarchy.

The one-day exhibition took around a week to put together.

She said: “I traced all the kings and queens from England and Scotland and there is even a picture of Saturday’s coronation. There is just such a lovely atmosphere here.”

The big picnic was made possible thanks to funding from the Winds Of Change organisation as well as support from the community council and Cawdor Estate.

Here are some more photos from the fun at Cawdor.

Gavin and Jil Nicol celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in style. Image: Jasperimage.
Families enjoyed the picnic – with some just coming across the event by luck. Image: Jasperimage
A relaxing Sunday afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
Cheers to the long weekend! Image: Jasperimage
Hop-hop-hooray! Image: Jasperimage

 

