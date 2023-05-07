Families turn out for Cawdor’s Big Picnic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coronation celebrations were in full swing in Cawdor as crowds turned out for the village’s big picnic.

The old school playground, to the rear of the former Cawdor Primary School, was packed with families and neighbours on Sunday, enjoying the warm spring weather.

Music filled the air as the live band entertained the crowd while children of all ages ran about playing games.

The grounds were decorated in bunting with some attendees going all out and wearing Union Jack hats and crowns.

‘This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity’

Philip Arkell, managing agent for Cawdor Estate was one of the organisers behind the Big Lunch.

He recently moved 550 miles from West Berkshire to Nairnshire and said the people of Cawdor have been “charming and very welcoming”.

Speaking to The P&J, he said the coronation was the perfect opportunity to get the community together.

He said: “It was the idea of somebody in the village, but it needed some leadership and some help, so Lizzie Rose spearheaded this with a little bit of help from Cawdor Estate.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something and as a small community, having the chance for a happy celebration, it’s important to grab it as they don’t come around all the time.”

Coronation cupcakes and champagne were handed out for a toast to the royal couple.

They were also performances from Highland dancers and a local piper.

Celebrations in full swing in Cawdor

Hazel Cullen, from Nairn, was among the attendees and it was one of a number of events she has attended over the weekend.

She said: “It’s been really good, and it’s been nice seeing folk as well.

“We were at the Westerlea Hotel in Nairn for a right royal quiz night. It was good fun, and it was busy.

“We just want to celebrate as I don’t think we’ll ever get a chance again in our lifetime. It’s nice to get out in a party atmosphere.”

Jane Babey, 54, a pupil support assistant at Cawdor Primary School, attended with her daughter Natasha, 25, and her two-year-old grandson Hunter.

She said: “It’s been brilliant to get the community out and mingling.”

David Gleaves, 40, from Nairn was out with his 10-year-old daughter Tilly when they came across the big picnic by chance.

“We went to the car boot sale and then we saw this, and the lady explained that it was on, it’s been really good,” he said. “It’s a good community get-together and the kids are having a nice time.

“For me, it’s about showing my daughter what it is all about and when there are events like this, it brings people together.”

Old School exhibition

Jenny Rose-Miller, of Cawdor Heritage Group, created a small exhibition in the old school hall, showcasing English and Scottish monarchy.

The one-day exhibition took around a week to put together.

She said: “I traced all the kings and queens from England and Scotland and there is even a picture of Saturday’s coronation. There is just such a lovely atmosphere here.”

The big picnic was made possible thanks to funding from the Winds Of Change organisation as well as support from the community council and Cawdor Estate.

Here are some more photos from the fun at Cawdor.