Home News Highlands & Islands

Rowers set sail on Loch Ness to train for Atlantic voyage

The four-strong team met in Fort Augustus to begin training for their voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.

By Michelle Henderson

A Highland-based rowing team preparing to cross the Atlantic were out on Loch Ness for a training session today.

Team AtlanticR2R set off from Fort Augustus to row the length of the loch as part of their training for the World’s Toughest Row Atlantic challenge.

Around 40 crews from across the world will row from La Gomera to Antigua in December.

Image shows the team Richard, Paul, Jordan and Tom May.
Left to right: Richard Parkinson, Paul Roadnight, Jordan Parkinson and Tom Atkinson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Paul Roadnight, a serving soldier with the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland; plumber and veteran Tom Atkinson; sailor Jordan Parkinson and his father Richard Parkinson, are aiming to make history by becoming the first Highland rowing team to take on the gruelling feat.

They also want to set a new record for a four-man team – beating the current one of 29 days, 13 hours and 34 minutes.

AtlanticR2R will row across the Atlantic in this boat in December to raise awareness of mental health.

The team AtlanticR2R are hoping to raise awareness for mental health through the expedition. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Training gets under way

The cause is very important to the group, having all lost friends, relatives or colleagues to mental health-related trauma.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “For the last two and a half years we have been working in our spare time sending emails, participating in fundraisers, attending events, completing courses, commissioning our state-of-the-art ocean rowing boat, planning logistics and fitting in training.

“All of which has been achieved with the help of our wonderful friends, family and sponsors who have supported us this far.

“Now all that remains is for us to get the required open water training complete before we set off in December this year and what better place to start than Loch Ness?”

The team AtlanticR2R rowing in the boat they plan to cross the Atlantic with in December.
The team AtlanticR2R will row across the Atlantic in December. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Loch Ness voyage marks their first training exercise in preparation for the 3,000-mile race across the Atlantic.

At noon, the four-strong group took to the water in their state-of-the-art ocean rowing boat to get a feel for the challenge that lies ahead.

Their efforts coincide with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

