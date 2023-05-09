Owners of Thurso business hub ‘devastated’ by masonry collapse – and originally thought picture was a trick

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a Thurso building where the masonry collapsed have spoken of their devastation.

Ann and Billy Brock transformed the former Clydesdale Bank building on Traill Street into a business hub.

Known as the Northern Vault, the building hosts several local businesses, including Tracey Inkson Photography and Lindsey Gallacher Jewellery.

But at about 6.20am last Monday, the couple woke to news the street had been closed off as masonry had fallen fro the building.

Mr Brock said he was sent a photo via Facebook.

“The picture wasn’t very clear and I thought someone had tried to play a trick on me using a filter to make it look like debris laying on the road,” he said.

“I was assured that the photo hadn’t been doctored and that the situation was real.”

‘World has been turned upside down’

Mrs Brock raced to the scene to speak to police and see the damage for herself.

Traill Street was closed to traffic for 16 hours due to safety concerns, and since then, Mr Brock says the couple’s “world has been turned upside down”.

They are relieved nobody was hurt and are now focusing on getting the Northern Vault back up and running so businesses within the building can begin trading again.

They have been working with police, Highland Council, GMR Henderson’s and Caithness Scaffolding, and Fairhurst to make the area safe.

Mr Brock added: “We are so grateful that no one was hurt or injured by this unpredictable event because that is something that would have broken us.

“We can only apologise for the disruption caused to people going about their daily business and for the trade lost to all concerned.

“I would just like to thank everyone for your patience during this event, for the support in the community and for everyone who has helped with this unbelievable situation, and like I stated before we are so grateful that no harm came to anyone.”