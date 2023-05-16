Planning green light for Orkney council’s new Kirkwall nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Planning green light for Orkney council’s new Kirkwall nursery

Fourteen months of work expected to begin at the end of May

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney College UHI
Orkney College UHI. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Plans for a new nursery to be built alongside Orkney College UHI have been approved by the local council’s planning department.

Work is due to begin at the end of this month, as the contractors Orkney Builders begin work on the £3.12million project.

The construction project is estimated to take 14 months.

Over half the cost of the project will be met by an award of £1.68million from the Scottish Government. This comes as part of the Islands Programme.

The new building will give a new home to the council-run Willow Tree Nursery.  This service is currently housed in the old Papdale Halls of Residence building in Kirkwall.

Work on new Orkney nursery due to begin this month

It will sit to the east side of Orkney College, between the college building and the Watersfield housing development.

Proposals put to councillors in March last year stated that the new nursery would have 51 places for children.

There is also said to be an opportunity for synergy with the college. The new building’s proximity to the college will allow students with young children to use the nursery.

It will offer onsite practice to those studying early learning and childcare, council officers have said.

The site location for the new nursery. Orkney. Imahe: Orkney Islands Council planning document

While the total cost of the new Orkney nursery is now at £3.12million Orkney Builders Ltd won the contract for the construction side with a bid of £2.65million.

The council’s original estimates for the project put the cost at £1.5million. This significant jump in costs was put down to the rise in construction costs seen during the pandemic.

The plans approved by the council’s planning department include an access road and car parking.  There will also be landscaping which will lay the groundwork for play equipment and footpaths.

No objections were raised to the plans and none of the consultation bodies brought up any points of contention.

OIC Chair of the Education, Leisure and Housing Committee, Councillor Gwenda Shearer, said: “I very much welcome news of the granting of planning permission to see this vital project move a step closer to fruition.

“The new facility will make an enormous difference locally in terms of much-needed childcare provision and the training and learning opportunities for our students.

“We are looking forward to progressing the project with this latest step.”

