Robert MacIntyre refuses to be downbeat after missing cut at US PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Robert MacIntyre refuses to be downbeat after missing cut at US PGA Championship

The Oban golfer recorded successive rounds of 76 to finish 12-over-par.

By Danny Law
Robert MacIntyre missed the cut at the US PGA Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
Robert MacIntyre missed the cut at the US PGA Championship. Image: Shutterstock.

Robert MacIntyre refused to be overly downbeat despite missing the cut at a major for the first time.

The Oban golfer recorded successive rounds of 76 to finish 12-over-par at the US PGA Championship on a testing Oak Hill course.

MacIntyre, the only Scot in the field, had made the cut on each of his previous nine appearances in golf’s majors.

The 26-year-old had withdrawn from the Italian Open earlier this month due to a back injury.

He said: “It’s an absolute brutal golf course but I’m disappointed with the way I scored if I am being honest.

“I didn’t play as bad as the score reflects but the way it was set up this week, you couldn’t get away with not being on your game.

“It’s horses for courses and it’s not one for me just now.

“I just hit a couple of loose shots at the wrong time. If I’d hit them on other holes, I’d have got away with them.

Robert MacIntyre was the only Scot in the field at Oak Hill.

“There’s a couple of things I need to work on but I don’t feel too bad, to be honest.

“I stopped counting how many I was over par by the end but I’m not as angry as people would expect me to be.

“I’m just disappointed not to make the cut. I just didn’t hole a putt outside six feet.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks