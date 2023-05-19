Robert MacIntyre refuses to be downbeat after missing cut at US PGA Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert MacIntyre refused to be overly downbeat despite missing the cut at a major for the first time.

The Oban golfer recorded successive rounds of 76 to finish 12-over-par at the US PGA Championship on a testing Oak Hill course.

MacIntyre, the only Scot in the field, had made the cut on each of his previous nine appearances in golf’s majors.

The 26-year-old had withdrawn from the Italian Open earlier this month due to a back injury.

He said: “It’s an absolute brutal golf course but I’m disappointed with the way I scored if I am being honest.

“I didn’t play as bad as the score reflects but the way it was set up this week, you couldn’t get away with not being on your game.

“It’s horses for courses and it’s not one for me just now.

“I just hit a couple of loose shots at the wrong time. If I’d hit them on other holes, I’d have got away with them.

“There’s a couple of things I need to work on but I don’t feel too bad, to be honest.

“I stopped counting how many I was over par by the end but I’m not as angry as people would expect me to be.

“I’m just disappointed not to make the cut. I just didn’t hole a putt outside six feet.”