‘It’s the most isolated, loneliest place in the world:’ Former Buckie man to spend 60 days perched on Rockall for charity

Chris "Cam" Cameron hopes to raise £50,000 for charity - and break the record - by staying on Rockall for at least 60 days.

By Lottie Hood
Pictured is the barren islet called Rockall in the middle of the Atlantic 230 miles from North Uist.
Chris Cameron is aiming to break the record for the longest stay on Rockall to raise £50,000 for charity. Image: HEMEDIA.

An electronics lecturer is planning to set up camp on a rocky ledge in the middle of the Atlantic – for at least 60 days.

Chris Cameron, also known as Cam, will be setting sail for Rockall – a barren islet 230 miles west of North Uist – this week.

Raising money for charity, the 53-year-old plans to spend at least two months perched on a ledge measuring 13ft by 4.9ft.

He hopes to beat the longest occupation record of 45 days set by Nick Hancock in 2014.

‘Wanted to really challenge myself’

The islet in the Atlantic is 101ft long and 55ft tall.

In the winter, waves whipped up by storms are said to make the entire base shake from the impact.

While this may appear to be a hard sell for many, Mr Cameron seems to enjoy the bracing breeze having trained to take on the challenge previously.

Pictured is Chris "Cam" Cameron in 2022 before his previous expedition.
Chris Cam Cameron pictured before his previous expedition.

Only last June, the former Gordon Highlander set out to live on the rock for one week with GP Dr Chris Grieco and experienced mountaineer James Price. 

This time, the former Buckie man aims to stay there longer – and raise £50,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Intending to honour all the seafarers, soldiers and submariners who spent long periods overseas, he said the expedition was inspired by Covid lockdowns.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mr Cameron said: “They made me feel remote, isolated and alone. It just got me thinking, can I challenge myself further and do some good.

“Rockall popped up. It’s the most isolated, loneliest place in the world.

“I’m going to challenge myself to do something uncomfortable and really difficult – which is why only five people have ever stayed there for any length of time.

“It’s just an amazing place – the remotest place in the UK.”

Pictured is Rockall the islet in the middle of the Atlantic.
The previous record on the islet is 45 days. Image: Andy Strangeway

Advised to stay busy to combat ‘mental games’

This week, the electronics lecturer and former science teacher will set out from Inverkip on the Clyde Coast.

He will be joined by Adrian “Nobby” Styles, a radio operator and Emil Bergmann, a Bulgarian mountaineer and radio ham, for the first 10 days.

They will help with fundraising by broadcasting worldwide to amateur radio enthusiasts.

After that, the Wilstshire resident will be on his own with supplies, a laptop, a VHF radio, an Iridium satellite terminal and small solar panel.

The present holder of the record, Nick Hancock, advised Mr Cameron to stay busy to combat the “mental games” isolation brings.

He admitted he will be disappointed if he loses his record.

“I always knew it would probably be broken at some point, but I would’ve hoped it would last longer than a decade,” he said.

“But then if Cam does break it, well done.”

