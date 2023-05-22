Charity in memory of Eilidh MacLeod use sixth anniversary of Manchester Arena bombing to reaffirm commitment to young musicians

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Barra teenager killed in the Manchester Arena bombing “left a mark” that lives on in other musical youngsters, her charity said today.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, was among the 22 people killed on May 22 2017 at US singer Ariana Grande’s concert.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre survived – despite horrific injuries.

On the anniversary of the atrocity, the charity set up in Eilidh’s memory – Eilidh’s Trust – posted online: “No day is easy since we lost Eilidh, but this day is especially difficult as we mark six years without her in our lives.

“A happy, young, talented life full of love and friendship taken in truly awful circumstances. She had so much to offer this world but never got the opportunity to fully show us the impact she would have.

"Six years without Eilidh. Today we remember her love and friendship and know her spirit lives on in the music that has been supported in her name. Her legacy of positivity guides and drives us in all that we do."

“But every second of Eilidh’s time with us was precious and left a mark that will live with us forever.

“Music was Eilidh’s life. Her days were filled with songs and tunes and dancing. And she loved nothing better than being part of a pipe band – sharing her love of music and making lifelong friends with people who still miss her greatly.”

‘We’re only just getting started’

Eilidh’s Trust aims to support music education for young people in rural areas, working with small charities, educational bodies and community groups across the UK.

Eilidh herself was a keen piper and member of the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

The trust recently held its annual tartan and tiaras ball in Glasgow and raised over £25,000 in an online auction alone.

The charity’s post adds: “We often recall the beautiful words of Skipinnish’s Angus MacPhail in Wishing Well – his tribute to Eilidh. ‘Your spirit was strong, now silent your song. But your soul with the Polestar shines on.’

“These words are so apt for us at Eilidh’s Trust. Eilidh’s spirit lives on not just in our hearts and memories but also in the music that has been supported in her name. Young people across Scotland are growing in their musical talent because of Eilidh’s own love of all things music.

“This autumn will be five years since the trust was established. In that time we have come a long way with dozens of grants made to youth music groups. And we’re only just getting starting – there is so much more to do to ensure Eilidh’s musical spirit continues though young people.”

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh’s Trust, said they were using the anniversary to “recommit” to delivering her legacy.

She added: “We are founded on the principle of offering a hand of friendship to those who need it, just as Eilidh would do. Her positive approach to life is what guides us and what drives us to support young people to thrive in their talents. She is our Polestar.

“We also remember the 21 other victims who were taken so tragically along with Eilidh. Their families and friends are very much in our thoughts today and everyday.”