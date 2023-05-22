Charity in memory of Eilidh MacLeod use sixth anniversary of Manchester Arena bombing to reaffirm commitment to young musicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity in memory of Eilidh MacLeod use sixth anniversary of Manchester Arena bombing to reaffirm commitment to young musicians

Eilidh's Trust has supported scores of young musicians since being set up in memory of the Barra teen.

By Mike Merritt
Eilidh MacLeod in front of Kismul Castle, Castlebay, wearing her piping uniform.
'Every second of Eilidh’s time with us was precious and left a mark that will live with us forever'. Tributes to Eilidh MacLeod have been made today, on the sixth anniversary of her death in the Manchester Arena bombing. Image: Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust

A Barra teenager killed in the Manchester Arena bombing “left a mark” that lives on in other musical youngsters, her charity said today.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, was among the 22 people killed on May 22 2017 at US singer Ariana Grande’s concert.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre survived – despite horrific injuries.

On the anniversary of the atrocity, the charity set up in Eilidh’s memory – Eilidh’s Trust – posted online: “No day is easy since we lost Eilidh, but this day is especially difficult as we mark six years without her in our lives.

“A happy, young, talented life full of love and friendship taken in truly awful circumstances. She had so much to offer this world but never got the opportunity to fully show us the impact she would have.

“But every second of Eilidh’s time with us was precious and left a mark that will live with us forever.

“Music was Eilidh’s life. Her days were filled with songs and tunes and dancing. And she loved nothing better than being part of a pipe band – sharing her love of music and making lifelong friends with people who still miss her greatly.”

‘We’re only just getting started’

Eilidh’s Trust aims to support music education for young people in rural areas, working with small charities, educational bodies and community groups across the UK.

Eilidh herself was a keen piper and member of the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

The trust recently held its annual tartan and tiaras ball in Glasgow and raised over £25,000 in an online auction alone.

The charity’s post adds: “We often recall the beautiful words of Skipinnish’s Angus MacPhail in Wishing Well – his tribute to Eilidh. ‘Your spirit was strong, now silent your song. But your soul with the Polestar shines on.’

“These words are so apt for us at Eilidh’s Trust. Eilidh’s spirit lives on not just in our hearts and memories but also in the music that has been supported in her name. Young people across Scotland are growing in their musical talent because of Eilidh’s own love of all things music.

“This autumn will be five years since the trust was established. In that time we have come a long way with dozens of grants made to youth music groups. And we’re only just getting starting – there is so much more to do to ensure Eilidh’s musical spirit continues though young people.”

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh’s Trust, said they were using the anniversary to “recommit” to delivering her legacy.

She added: “We are founded on the principle of offering a hand of friendship to those who need it, just as Eilidh would do. Her positive approach to life is what guides us and what drives us to support young people to thrive in their talents. She is our Polestar.

“We also remember the 21 other victims who were taken so tragically along with Eilidh. Their families and friends are very much in our thoughts today and everyday.”

Manchester Arena bombing: 29% of young survivors ‘have not received support’

