Water refilling stations across the north, Inverness church plans approved and Fort William company to expand

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Water refilling stations have been mooted for a number of locations popular with tourists.

There are changes in the pipeline for a zero waste shop in Nairn and in Inverness, a church’s community garden plan has been given the green light.

But first, we start with a proposal from a Loch Ness-side restaurant.

Alcohol plan for Drum restaurant

A growing restaurant and takeaway in Drumnadrochit has applied to be able to sell alcohol.

The Italian Job in Carriers Croft has earned an enviable score on Trip Advisor for its food.

But some have expressed disappointment about not being able to buy alcohol there.

The restaurant is now hoping to make that change.

A statement in the planning papers said: “The applicant has decided to submit this planning application after continued requests by patrons for alcohol at the restaurant.

“It is very much hoped that we will get approval and support for this application.

“The intention is to expand on a thriving existing business that already provides good quality food and drink to now be able to serve alcohol for better enjoyment of the tourists and other customers which will be an asset to the town generally.”

Nairn shop wants to sell food and drink

Sticking with the food and drink theme, we’re off to Nairn next for another new kid on the block.

The Highland Weigh is currently operating as a clothes shop, having taken over from Burnett and Forbes at 3B High Street.

But the social enterprise wants to expand its horizons and start selling food and drink.

It will now be able to, after planners approved their application to change the use of their building.

A statement said: “The shop is currently a clothes shop. We plan to open a zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop.

“We want to be able to bake scones, make soup so add a small kitchen space with vent over the cooking area.”

Water refilling stations across the north

Scottish Water has applied to install five new top-up water taps across the Highlands.

The new taps will be located in:

East Bay, Mallaig

Shore Street, Ullapool

Lochaber Road, Kinlochleven

North-east of the Visitor and Tourist Information Centre in John O’Groats

Ruthven Road, Kingussie

A number of top-up refill stations have already been put in place across Scotland.

It’s part of Scottish Water’s ‘Your Water, Your Life’ campaign.

A statement said: “The benefits of topping up with fresh, great tasting tap water are clear.

“It’s good value and good for the pocket, it’s good for the environment and it’s good for health.

The campaign has the backing of environment minister Roseanna Cunningham.

She said: “This is a fantastic campaign which fits in with our work to reduce Scotland’s dependence on single use plastic and is raising awareness of the health benefits of drinking more tap water, which is excellent in quality and value.”

Inverness church plans approved

Earlier this year, we told you about changes planned for the Barn Church in Culloden.

The church applied to change the use of nearby land from church ground to a community garden.

That plan has now been approved by Highland planners.

A 6ft fence will now be put up around the space, with the inside used for gardening work.

A proposal for a new vision for the church – including a cafe, an extension and more parking – was approved by planners in 2020.

What else is happening?

The Seaboard Memorial Hall in Balintore has applied to extend its coastal sculpture park.

The centre is already home to the mermaid of the north.

In Fort William, the Highland Soap Company has had its proposal to add a cafe and shop approved.

The firm’s growing success has caused it to outgrow its base.

In Dingwall, an application has been made to change the use of the former William Hill betting shop on the High Street.

Ian McMurdo’s proposal to allow it to be used as either a retail shop or for food and drink has been approved.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk